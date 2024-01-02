Dividend Zombies: 14 Companies With 100+ Years of Dividends (Video)

Looking for dividend stability? A selected group of companies, called “dividend zombies,” have a peculiar history of rewarding their shareholders—by paying steady or increasing dividends for over 100 years without interruption.

These companies have survived the Great Depression, multiple recessions, financial crises, and wars. Their consistent payouts show financial discipline and commitment to shareholders.

List of 14 Dividend Zombies

For investors seeking dependable dividend income, we’ve covered 14 dividend zombies that have survived the test of time. Their track records give investors confidence to continue weathering economic storms and paying dividends regardless of the economic situation.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a healthcare company founded by Dr. Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1888. Today, headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois, Abbott has become a global conglomerate with 115,000 employees across 160 countries and a portfolio spanning pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, and nutrition.

Abbott maintains a significant research and development program to identify new medical technologies like its recently FDA-approved Alinity m HPV screening solution for cervical cancer risk detection. Abbott Laboratories operates through four business segments: Established Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostics, Nutritionals and pediatric formulas, and Medical Devices for vascular, structural heart, neuromodulation, and diabetes care technologies.

Abbott has been paying dividends since 1924, along with 52 consecutive years of dividend growth, including a recent 2024 dividend increase marking its almost 400th consecutive quarterly payout.

Coca-Cola Co (KO)

The next company on the list of dividend zombies is the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), which has stood for almost 138 years since 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Today, it has become a global beverage company that manufactures a variety of non-alcoholic sparkling and still beverages. Its main products include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, and Powerade. Coca-Cola operates through a large network of bottling partners, distributors, and retailers to make its products available worldwide.

The company recently announced Jorge Garduño will take over as Chief Customer and Commercial Officer starting February 2024, bringing expertise in revenue growth management from leadership roles across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. This transition aims to drive sustained value growth in markets worldwide.

As the top soft drink brand globally, Coca-Cola has built an exceptional track record, paying dividends since 1920 (for 104 years) and increasing dividends for 51 years running.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is a New Jersey-based company that has been around for over 178 years since its founding in 1846. Today, it produces household, personal care, and specialty products. Operating through three segments – Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division – Church & Dwight offer brands including ARM & HAMMER, OXICLEAN, TROJAN, FIRST RESPONSE, and SPINBRUSH. The company sells its consumer products through supermarkets, mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, and other retail channels.

The company recently issued a national recall for a specific lot of its TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids 16oz product sold on Amazon between May and September 2023. The recall was triggered by the identification of yeast contamination, which poses potential health risks to immuno-compromised individuals.

However, no company is invulnerable to setbacks, and looking at the brighter side, Church & Dwight’s dividend payouts have withstood the test of time—it recently declared its 491st quarterly dividend, having rewarded shareholders with passive income for nearly 123 years since 1901.

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) is the next company on our list of dividend zombies. It’s an almost 141-year-old company that produces paints, coatings, and other materials worldwide. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, since its founding in 1883, PPG has over 52,000 employees worldwide and operates through two main business segments today: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. Its products and services span a range of industries, such as automotive, aerospace, appliance, construction, and consumer goods. Beyond manufacturing, PPG also provides coatings application services and software.

The company recently received praise for its 2030 environmental targets focused on reducing emissions and waste. Its educational and community initiatives also earned PPG a place on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for four years straight. PPG continues to evolve by developing new product lines and embracing its role as a corporate leader, though rooted in a long history of coatings innovation.

As a leader in the coatings industry, PPG has a strong track record of dividend payouts going back 125 years to 1899. Its most recent dividend increase represents the 52nd consecutive year PPG has raised dividends. It also marked the 501st quarterly dividend issued by the company.

General Mills Inc (GIS)

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is a leading global branded food product manufacturer. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the company operates through four business segments: North American retail, International, Pet, and North American Food Service. General Mills’ expansive portfolio of iconic food brands includes Annie’s, Betty Crocker, Cheerios, Häagen-Dazs, Nature Valley, Pillsbury, Yoplait, and more. The company sells its products directly to retailers and through distribution channels to reach grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce platforms, restaurants, convenience stores, and even pet stores globally.

General Mills has recently highlighted its commitment to regenerative agriculture practices across one million acres by 2030. This includes a recent collaborative 600,000-acre initiative with Walmart and Sam’s Club, supported by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Beyond its product portfolio, General Mills is known as one of the longest dividend payers. It has maintained an uninterrupted dividend payout for over 125 years since 1898, highlighting reliability even with shifting market environments.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is a 217-year-old global consumer products company that began as a small soap and candle business. Today, CL is one of the most famous of the dividend zombies.

Headquartered in New York, Colgate-Palmolive operates through three business segments: oral, personal, home care, and pet nutrition. The Oral, Personal, and Home Care division offers many products, including toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid soaps, shampoos, and household cleaners. These products are sold to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors globally via traditional and e-commerce channels.

Recently, Colgate-Palmolive announced a 20-year virtual power purchase agreement with Scout Clean Energy for a large Texas solar farm that will meet 100 percent of the company’s U.S. electricity needs by 2025, supporting Colgate’s goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040. This renewable energy initiative aligns with the company’s long-standing commitment to sustainability.

Moreover, Colgate has consistently paid shareholders dividends since 1895 (129 years), highlighting its financial stability.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was founded over 186 years ago in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Today, it’s a global consumer products company that operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. P&G sells its brands, which include Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Gillette, Crest, and Pampers, primarily through retail and online channels.

The recent appointment of Ashley McEvoy, an executive with nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare and medical devices, to P&G’s Board of Directors aligns with the company’s focus on improving its healthcare and digital health capabilities.

P&G has also established itself as a leader in the consumer packaged goods industry. As a testament to its financial strength, P&G has paid dividends since 1890 (133 years) and has increased its dividend for 67 straight years.

Johnson Controls Inc. (JCI)

Next on the list of dividend zombies is a company you’ve likely never heard of but used one of their products recently: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI). The company has been standing for over 138 years and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Today, it is a global leader in smart and sustainable buildings. Operating through four main segments – Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products – the company provides systems and services related to HVAC, building controls and automation, fire protection and security, and energy storage. Johnson Controls has capabilities with over 100,000 employees across more than 150 countries.

The company recently showed how AI, IoT, cloud computing, and cybersecurity transform smart buildings to address sustainability goals and enhance well-being, productivity, and performance. Specifically, Johnson Controls is leveraging AI-powered autonomous buildings, digital twins of physical spaces, and data analytics to optimize energy efficiency.

At the same time, Johnson Controls has a storied legacy of rewarding shareholders – it has paid steady dividends for 137 years since 1887.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Eli Lilly is the next on our dividend zombies list and has been around for over 147 years, and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). It is a pharmaceutical company that produces medications worldwide. Lilly offers diabetes treatments, including insulins and oral medications like Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity. It also provides cancer medications such as Alimta for lung cancer and Cyramza for stomach, lung, colon, and liver cancers. Apart from that, Lilly has drugs for autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis, as well as neurological disorders including depression, migraine, and schizophrenia.

Lilly recently announced plans to open its third Gateway Labs facility in San Diego in 2024, supporting early-stage life sciences companies through collaboration, education, and potential investment opportunities.

Eli Lilly has paid dividends since 1885 (or nearly 139 years). Its recent dividend increase marks the 9th consecutive year of growth.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) is a 200-year-old utility company providing electric, gas, and steam services to over 5 million customers across New York City, Westchester County, parts of New Jersey, and southeastern New York. Con Edison owns infrastructure, including 543 miles of transmission lines, 15 transmission substations, 63 distribution substations, and over 2,300 miles of underground distribution lines to distribute electricity and 377,741 service lines for natural gas.

Beyond basic utilities, conEdison is prioritizing renewable energy and clean technology—its latest Clean Energy report reveals record solar installations this year with growing battery storage and electric vehicle charging facilities.

conEdison has an admirable history of providing steady dividends, having paid dividends for almost 1885 and increased dividends for 49 consecutive years, putting it close to the Dividend King status.

UGI Corp (UGI)

Next on our list of dividend zombies is UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) a 141-year-old utility company based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Operating through four main business segments – AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities – the company distributes and markets propane, liquefied petroleum gases, natural gas, electricity, and other energy products to over 6 million residential, commercial, industrial and automotive customers in the U.S. and internationally. UGI transports and stores energy products across its networks with a long infrastructure of pipelines, rail facilities, storage facilities, and distribution centers.

The company recently underwent a leadership transition, appointing Mario Longhi as interim CEO following the resignation of Roger Perreault. This transition aims to improve overall business performance and reaffirm its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance during this period.

UGI has paid dividends for since 1885, including 36 years of dividend growth.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has been around for over 141 years and has grown from a kerosene marketer to one of the largest publicly traded companies. Today, it is a global leader in the energy industry, producing crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and specialty products. Its business segments include Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products.

The company is ramping up production in offshore Guyana with its Prosperity FPSO expected to have a capacity of 220,000 barrels per day, adding to Guyana’s total production capacity of approximately 620,000 barrels per day across six sanctioned FPSO vessels by 2027. ExxonMobil is pursuing major growth opportunities in Guyana at the Stabroek block. It expects to add projects such as Yellowtail and Uaru while seeking approvals for a sixth project at Whiptail.

ExxonMobil has over 142 years of consistently paying dividends since 1881 and has achieved 41 consecutive years of dividend growth.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is another on the list of dividend zombies that’s famous. Stanley is an industrial company operating globally in the tools and storage industry. Its two main business segments are Tools & Storage and Industrial. The Tools & Storage segment offers power, hand, and storage products for professional, industrial, and consumer end markets, primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand. The Industrial segment provides engineered fastening systems, pipeline inspection services, hydraulic tools, and heavy equipment attachment tools.

The company recently announced the sale of its STANLEY Infrastructure attachment and handheld hydraulic tools business to Epiroc AB, which is part of its strategy to maximize value for shareholders through active portfolio management.

Stanley Black & Decker has paid dividends for 147 consecutive years and increased them annually for 56 straight years. The company remains dedicated to rewarding shareholders, as evidenced by its uninterrupted 513th consecutive quarterly dividend payments.

York Water Company (YORW)

Last, but not least on our list of dividend zombies is The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). York is a drinking water utility company serving communities in south-central Pennsylvania since 1816, making it almost 208 years old. The company owns infrastructure like the Lake Williams and Lake Redman reservoirs, which hold a combined 2.2 billion gallons of water, wastewater collection and treatment systems, groundwater wells, and a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman. York Water Company purifies and distributes drinking water to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 54 municipalities across York, Adams, Lancaster, and Franklin Counties.

Recently, York Water Company lifted mandatory nonessential water use restrictions that had been in place across its service area due to improved water supply conditions from customer conservation and recent precipitation. However, voluntary restrictions remain in effect as there is still a precipitation deficit of 15.4 inches for the year.

York Water Company has an over 207-year track record of consistent dividend payments, having never missed a dividend in its history. The latest dividend paid marked the 612th consecutive quarterly dividend by the company.

Should You Invest In Dividend Zombies?

Dividend zombies are a unique and valuable asset class for any dividend investor’s portfolio. Their long history of consistent dividend payments, strong financial fundamentals, and mature industries make them a reliable source of income, especially during challenging economic times. However, just because they’ve paid dividends for 100+ years doesn’t mean the dividend will grow.

Many companies on this list have dividend payments that fluctuate based on earnings. Nevertheless, by investing in dividend zombies, you can build a stable and secure financial future for yourself and your loved ones.

