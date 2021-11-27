Discover The Best Fort Lauderdale Yacht Crew Jobs

The Caribbean yacht charter season is in full swing, but for those seeking a new yacht job or are perhaps looking to break into the superyacht industry there are still some superb job openings.

A yacht job is a highly prized role for those seeking the opportunity to explore the world while enjoying a high salary. With food and board provided, and many yacht crew enjoying the perks of a tax-free income, a yacht job offers the ideal way to save for the future. Not only that, but yacht crew gets to work amidst luxury surroundings, with access to the very finest equipment.

The Crew Network, a specialist yacht crew recruitment agency, shared some of their top Fort Lauderdale yacht crew jobs that they are currently recruiting for, from senior positions to entry-level yacht jobs. Keep on reading to discover the best yacht jobs.

Best Fort Lauderdale yacht jobs

Captain- 65-metre- Private Yacht

There is currently an opening for an experienced captain on a 65-metre private yacht. The yacht is predominantly based along the US East Coast and the Caribbean. A yacht captain is responsible for the safety of the crew and passengers onboard a yacht. Other duties include navigation, personnel management, and ensuring a yacht is compliant, including that it operates under the relevant international rules and regulations.

Chief Engineer- 50-metre- Private & Charter Yacht

A fantastic opportunity for an experienced chief engineer to join a 50-meter yacht that operates both as a private and charter yacht, predominantly cruising the Caribbean during the winter months. Successful applicants will be responsible for the safe operation and maintenance of the yacht, reporting directly to the yacht’s captain.

Bosun- 70-metre- Private & Charter Yacht

This is a great opportunity for an experienced bosun to join an exquisite 70-metre yacht cruising the azure blue waters of the Caribbean. As bosun, the successful applicant will oversee a team of deckhands and ensure all deck operations run smoothly.

Deckhand- 70-metre- Private Yacht

A fantastic entry-level position for a deckhand with a minimum of six months’ experience. Learn the ropes and enhance your skills alongside a superb crew, many of whom have been on board for several years. As a deckhand, you’ll be responsible for maintaining the interior of the yacht, with duties including wash-downs, polishing, sanding, and painting.

Stewardess- 60m- Private Yacht

A wonderful opportunity for an experienced stewardess to join the fantastic crew on an exquisite 60-metre private yacht. Reporting directly to the chief stewardess, you’ll be responsible for the maintenance of the yacht’s interior, ensuring it is maintained to the very highest standards. You will also provide five-star service to the yacht’s owner and their guests, including assisting with meal service.

If you’re interested in applying for a yacht job, then the best step is to contact a yacht crew recruiter. They will be able to support you on your yacht job search and put you forward for positions that match your skillset.