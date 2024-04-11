Discover the 12 Best Beaches in Florida for Families

Discover the ultimate 12 destinations for families seeking sun, sand, and sea in the enchanting state of Florida. From white sandy coastlines to turquoise waters, Florida boasts an extensive array of family-friendly beaches that are bound to make your vacation unforgettable.
Whether you’re in search of gentle waves for young ones, exciting water activities, or simply a serene spot to unwind, this guide will unveil the 12 best beaches in Florida for families. Embark on a coastal adventure and create cherished memories with your loved ones amidst the splendor of these stunning beachfront destinations.
Why Florida is the Perfect Destination for Family Beach Vacations
Florida is the perfect destination for family beach vacations. With its stunning beaches and family-friendly attractions, it offers a memorable experience for all.
The state’s beautiful coastline is dotted with numerous beaches that cater specifically to families. From the white sands of Clearwater Beach to the vibrant atmosphere of Cocoa Beach, there is a beach in Florida for every family to enjoy.
The abundance of family-friendly activities such as water sports, beach games, and sandcastle building make these beaches an ideal choice for families looking to create lasting memories.
Additionally, Florida’s warm climate ensures that families can enjoy the beach year-round. So, if you’re planning a family beach vacation, look no further than the beaches in Florida for an unforgettable experience.
There is no preference in the order the best beaches in Florida are presented. They are all exemplary beaches that our family loves as residents of Florida.
Clearwater Beach
Overview: Clearwater Beach, located on the Gulf Coast, is a popular choice for families. With its soft white sand, gentle waves, and numerous family-friendly attractions nearby, it offers a perfect blend of relaxation and entertainment. Families can enjoy beach volleyball, water sports, and even take a dolphin-watching cruise. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium, home to Winter the Dolphin from the movie Dolphin Tale, is also a must-visit attraction. Clearwater Beach has been named one of the best beaches in Florida several times. Few other beach destinations have the activities, attractions and family-friendly atmosphere of this popular beach on the West Coast of Florida.
Things To Do on Clearwater Beach
Places to Stay on Clearwater Beach with Prices
Nearest Airports – Tampa (TPA), St. Pete/Clearwater (PIE) 30-40 minutes
Siesta Key Beach
Overview: Siesta Key Beach, situated near Sarasota, is renowned for its powdery white sand and shallow, calm waters, making it an excellent choice for families with young children. The beach offers picnic areas, playgrounds, and volleyball courts. Families can also explore the nearby Siesta Key Village, which features shops, restaurants, and ice cream parlors. Siesta Key Beach is ranked one of the top beaches in the world with wide sandy shores, showers, playgrounds and a quaint island setting. We have written about Siesta Key Beach many times and it has been rated as the number one beach in the United States several times. The wide beach offers many advantages to families who enjoy beach games and plan fun things to do together.
Places to Stay on Siesta Key with Prices
Nearest Airport – Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ) – 25 minutes away, Tampa (TPA) 90 minutes away
Amelia Island Beaches
Overview: Amelia Island’s beaches, nestled along the northeastern coast of Florida, offer visitors a serene and picturesque coastal escape characterized by soft sands, gentle waves, and natural beauty. With over 13 miles of shoreline, Amelia Island boasts a variety of beach experiences, from secluded stretches perfect for peaceful strolls to bustling areas ideal for family picnics and water sports. The island’s wide, sandy beaches provide ample space for sunbathing, swimming, and beachcombing, while the clear Atlantic waters offer opportunities for surfing, paddleboarding, and fishing. With its unspoiled landscapes, breathtaking sunrises, and abundance of outdoor activities, Amelia Island’s beaches enchant visitors with their laid-back charm and timeless appeal, making them a beloved destination along Florida’s northeast coast. There is lots of history on Amelia Island also – see one of our trips here. This is one of our family’s top three best beaches in Florida for families.
Places to Stay on Amelia Island with Prices
Nearest Airport to Amelia Island – Jacksonville (JAX)
Naples Beach
Overview: Naples Beach, situated along the southwestern coast of Florida in the city of Naples, offers visitors a luxurious and idyllic coastal experience renowned for its uncluttered white sands, clear turquoise waters, and upscale ambiance. Stretching for miles along the Gulf of Mexico, Naples Beach provides the perfect setting for sunbathing, swimming, and beachcombing. With its gentle waves and soft sands, the beach caters to both relaxation and recreation, attracting families, couples, and solo travelers alike. Naples Beach is complemented by a range of amenities, including beachfront resorts, upscale dining options, and boutique shops along nearby Third Street South and Fifth Avenue South. Whether enjoying a stroll along the iconic Naples Pier, taking in a stunning sunset over the Gulf waters, or indulging in waterfront dining, Naples Beach offers a quintessential Florida coastal experience characterized by luxury, natural beauty, and sophistication.
Things To Do in Naples Florida
Places to Stay in Naples with Prices
Nearest Major Airport – Southwest Regional Airport (Fort Myers) (RSW) 45 minutes away
Cocoa Beach
Overview: Cocoa Beach is an ideal destination for families seeking a fun-filled and memorable beach vacation. With its soft, sandy shores, gentle waves, and warm Atlantic waters, Cocoa Beach provides the perfect environment for children to swim, build sandcastles, and play in the surf under the watchful eye of lifeguards. Families can enjoy a wide range of activities, including beach volleyball, kite flying, and shell collecting, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Beyond the beach, Cocoa Beach offers family-friendly attractions such as the iconic Cocoa Beach Pier, where visitors can dine, shop, and fish, as well as nearby attractions like the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which offers educational and entertaining experiences for all ages. With its relaxed atmosphere, abundance of recreational opportunities, and proximity to family-friendly attractions, Cocoa Beach is a fantastic choice for families looking to create lasting memories together.
Places to Stay in Cocoa Beach with Prices
Nearest Airport to Cocoa Beach – Orlando International Airport (MCO) 75 minutes away
St. Pete Beach
Overview: St. Pete Beach, situated on a barrier island off the Gulf Coast, is always one of the top beaches in Florida for families seeking a laid-back beach experience. With its warm waters, soft sand, and stunning sunsets, it offers a picturesque setting for family outings. The beach is wide and long with water slides, mini-golf, beautiful hotels and plenty of restaurants. Always rated as one of the top beaches in Florida for families. St. Pete Beach is only about 20 miles away from Clearwater Beach and just a few miles from the many attractions of St. Petersburg. The large beach and the amenities for families are among the top destinations in Florida.
Things To Do in St. Pete Beach
Places to Stay in St. Pete Beach with Prices
Closest Airport to St. Pete Beach – St. Pete/Clearwater (PIE) 25 minutes away, Tampa (TPA) 50 minutes away
This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.