Different Types of Race Horses to Bet On

Thoroughbred racing is considered the ultimate form of horse racing, not to mention the most popular among fans and bettors. However, it doesn’t mean that the other forms of horse racing aren’t fantastic as well. Thoroughbred racing, as the name suggests, is exclusive only for thoroughbreds. On the other hand, there are also horse racing events that showcase other horse breeds like endurance racing, harness racing, and quarter horse racing.

These events involve other breeds of horses, including thoroughbreds. Although many people only think of thoroughbreds when it comes to horse racing in general, other breeds are included as well, like Arabian horses, American quarter horses, standardbred horses, etc., and we’ll talk about the different breeds involved in horse racing in general.

Although horse racing itself is still enjoyable, even when you know next to nothing about horse breeds, it’s a good thing to know, especially from a bettor’s perspective. Unfortunately, however, only a small population of bettors knows at least a little about horses since they look first at the horse’s performance and track record and, of course, not that it’s a bad thing.

Thoroughbreds

Of course, the first breed we should talk about is the most popular one of them all; the thoroughbreds. All of the most significant horse racing events in the world are mostly exclusive to thoroughbreds. And although other forms of horse racing exist, nothing comes close to that of thoroughbred racing’s glamour and popularity. Not only to horse enthusiasts but to bettors as well.

You may not know this, but a lot of people use the term “thoroughbred” wrong. People think that thoroughbreds are bred from horses with the same origin, or “purebred.” While it’s true that all thoroughbreds are purebred, thoroughbreds are actually a specific breed that originated in England back in the 17th and 18th centuries.

But why are thoroughbreds so popular in horse racing? Thoroughbreds are very well-suited for running and are also versatile to a plethora of sports like eventing, polo, show jumping, show hunting, rodeo, and dressage.

A thoroughbred has obvious characteristics like being 15 to 17 hands high. If you don’t know what hands mean, a hand is measured as 4 inches or 10 centimeters. This breed of horse has a long neck, deep chest, and a lean body with long legs.

It’s pretty much unmistakable if you’re experienced enough with the breed. However, one of the most popular traits of thoroughbreds is their highly temperamental nature. They are known to be spirited and bold, which are helpful in racing.

Arabian

The Arabian breed is considered to be the oldest breed of horses there is. Evidence suggests that the Arabian breed existed around 4000 years ago and originated in the Arabian Peninsula. Originally, Arabian horses are used for logistics in times of war. They are also used for transporting goods over harsh conditions like the desert. It’s also known for its endurance, making it able to trek over long distances without stopping.

Because of its uses, the breed was used for trading goods, which is the reason why it still exists today. Back in time, some of the characteristics of the Arabian breed were desirable, which is why it’s also purchased for the purpose of breeding with the other breeds. Because of this, a lot of horse breeds have Arabian bloodlines, and yes, this includes thoroughbreds.

Standardbreds

Standardbreds predated back in the 1700s in North America. Coincidentally, trotting races also started in the same era. With harness racing, Standardbred horses are the standard (no pun intended). This is mainly because of their strong shoulders and powerful hind legs.

Standardbreds also have a mixed origin, which is often related to how the people back in the 1700s want to experiment with their horses to win trotting races. The breeds mixed with the standardbreds include thoroughbreds, Morgans, Canadian Pacers, etc. Nowadays, standardbreds are more muscular than thoroughbreds and are even longer in length. They’re also popular with horse owners since they are warm towards people.

American Quarter Horses

The American quarter horses are typically used in various equestrian activities like horse racing, rodeo, horse shows, etc. Although American quarter horses are most commonly known for their strength and stocky figure, they are also involved in a specific type of racing, which is called quarter-mile racing.

As the name suggests, quarter-mile racing is a competition where horses will race for only a quarter-mile. American quarter horses are known to have great speed over short distances, so American quarter horses are popular in this event.

Takeaway

Horse racing isn’t only limited to thoroughbred racehorses. The sport itself has a plethora of other races that aren’t only limited to thoroughbreds. Knowing the popular breeds is necessary as they excel in a specific event like how standardbreds are excellent in harness racing and American quarter horses are the best in quarter-mile racing. If you dabble in different forms of horse racing, then knowing which breed is the best for each event is necessary.