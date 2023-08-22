DevOps Are Transforming These 5 Industries: Here’s What’s In It For You

In 2020, the Global DevOps Market was estimated to reach $12,215.54 million by 2026. Now that we’re halfway there, it’s more obvious than ever that DevOps is not a passing trend for the IT community. It is a formidable force preparing businesses and industries for the future.

Let’s take a look at how DevOps is transforming some of the highest-grossing industries in 2023 and how you can benefit from it. But first, we’ll take a moment to explain DevOps.

What Is DevOps and Why Should You Care?

The word “DevOps” comes with a deliberately capitalized O to mark the contraction of two critical parts of software project management – “Development” and “Operations.” But what is DevOps, exactly? Is it an IT movement? A business philosophy? Or a set of practical guidelines?

Who can explain the concept better than teams who practice it? JFrog – one of the country’s leading software supply chain platforms for DevOps and security – defines DevOps as “integrated, holistic teams that work on Development, IT, and Operations as one unit, each considering the needs and requirements of the others, to deliver business value to customers more quickly and reliably.”

Ultimately, any holistic approach to software development that involves integration, collaboration, and transparency could be defined as a DevOps framework.

DevOps can be a set of tools and practices, but it’s essentially a mindset that helps teams work together on complex projects.

The fundamentals of DevOps are built and employed with a very specific goal: to help software companies boost the efficiency and security with which they develop and deliver their product to clients. It is a competitive necessity in a world where there’s software for everything.

Industries That Are Thriving Due to DevOps

According to Gartner, 91% of businesses are engaged in some form of digital initiative. We can hardly think of an industry that hasn’t turned digital or incorporated digital technologies to some degree. Still, some industries, like these five, are leading the transformation with DevOps:

Marketing & Advertising

The use of the right software technology is critical in marketing and advertising. In such a fiercely competitive industry, businesses that deliver marketing and advertising services to clients understand this perfectly well – the company with the best software gets the most buyers.

Marketing and software development teams must work together to deliver individual and organizational results. DevOps teams cannot produce in-demand software without marketing insight, while marketing teams cannot generate engagement without the right software technology.

Financial Services

Financial services providers need DevOps, too. Considering our modern-day habits and expectations that we have concerning banking and payment systems, it’s no surprise that financial institutions are fighting to provide the best digital services on top of legacy systems and currencies.

DevOps plays two critical roles in this – in addition to financial tools created by leading DevOps teams, financial institutions also need the philosophy perfected by them. DevOps’ role is critical regarding software security, which can make or break a financial institution.

Real Estate

Digital payment systems stand at the intersection between DevOps and financial services, but they are also needed in industries like insurance and real estate. The latter has many other challenges beyond digital payments, the most notable of which are property and client management.

The benefits of elegant software solutions provided by DevOps teams are numerous in the modern-day real estate industry. They range from remote access to information and improved communication with clients to digital inventory, data backup, privacy, cost, and speed.

Healthcare

Although just as competitive as the rest of the industries on this list, the health market is a bit different. We cannot overlook the ethical component of healthcare services, and neither can healthcare providers. In that sense, DevOps technology is pushing the boundaries of medicine and science.

While improvements like increased efficiency, better interdepartmental collaboration, and enhanced security indisputably accumulate more money, in the hospital environment, they also save lives. This relationship between DevOps and health will be even more significant in future years.

Insurance

In addition to creating an environment where software solutions can be designed, created, and tested at a much faster rate than ever before, DevOps teams can also set frameworks for compliance management that is of critical importance in health, transportation, manufacturing, and insurance.

Streamlined automation is yet another benefit for the insurance industry. Unlike healthcare, for instance, insurance providers can automate a huge chunk of their services. With DevOps’ help, they can focus on strategizing and enhancing customer service rather than dealing with repetitive tasks.

How to Implement DevOps in Your Business

DevOps is both holistic and continuous, making it a serious practical challenge for any business, be it big or small. The most challenging aspect of implementing the fundamentals of DevOps is not only the fact that it can’t happen overnight – it’s that it might not happen for a long while.

There is no successful DevOps strategy you can copy-paste, which makes many organizations reluctant to join the transformation. You’d have to develop your own approach based on your current operations and demand. Employing DevOps also implies transitioning to new tools and building an integrated tech stack. It requires more than just fundamentals or strategy – it demands an infrastructure.

Implementing DevOps without a good plan (and capital) could be risky if your business is still growing. An easier and more surefire way to show the DevOps initiative is to partner up with DevOps teams and learn from them. That will give you the time to understand the subtle mechanics at play.

DevOps might be born out of the need for efficiency, but its practical value is much greater than that. It helps reintroduce cohesion into organizations where multiple teams handle complex projects. In addition to top-quality tech, DevOps is transforming businesses with a new modus operandi.