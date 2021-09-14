Deep Sea Fishing in the Florida Keys: The Ultimate Guide

If you’ve ever wondered where to find some of the most beautiful beaches to relax on and some of the best fishing opportunities in the world, the Florida Keys is just the place. It lies just above the Florida Reef with its countless tropical islands and eternal summer. The only living coral barrier reef in the US has a lot to offer for all types of anglers, but deep sea fishing in the Florida Keys is something truly special.

The Keys archipelago offers easy access to the Gulf of Mexico and deep Atlantic waters. You won’t have to worry about travel time or a scarcity of fish species. It’s hard to disagree that the Florida Keys is one of the most desirable deep sea fishing destinations in the whole world. In this guide, we’ll help you find out why.

Top Florida Keys Deep Sea Fishing Catches

Before deciding which hot spots to hit first, you need to know which species you’ll be targeting. There’s a wealth of trophies and very interesting creatures in the deep waters off the Florida Keys. Let’s dive right into it.

Billfish

Marlin fishing in the Florida Keys is iconic. Locals have been targeting them for years, and every year, thousands of visitors head offshore for their dose of Marlin action. There are two members of the family available – White and Blue Marlin.

Other Billfish offshoots you can tease in the deep waters are Swordfish and Sailfish. If you’re an experienced angler heading out with a professional crew that’s equipped to battle these fastest fish in the ocean, that is. Catching Sailfish and Swordfish in the Florida Keys is not an easy task and can take the whole day. However, it’s definitely worth it!

Tuna

Tuna fishing in the Florida Keys is something every angler looks forward to year after year. There’s a strong population of Blackfin Tuna in the Keys, ready to fight with whoever tries to hook them. Blackfins are not the only Tuna in the Florida Keys, though. If you’re lucky, you can get your hands on Bluefin and Yellowfin as well.

Local captains usually target Tuna around the humps – large underwater mountains where these pelagic fish look for food. It’s also common to troll or chum near shrimp boats (for very obvious reasons) and around deep wrecks.

Mahi Mahi

Fishing for Mahi Mahi in the Florida Keys is a real pleasure. These colorful creatures are among the best species to target on your deep sea fishing trip. If you catch one and decide to keep it, a delicious dinner is guaranteed. Plus, Mahi Mahi are really photogenic!

The best part about Mahi Mahi in the Keys is that they can be found pretty much anywhere offshore. They reach trophy sizes, too! A typical catch includes a mix of smaller Mahi and a couple of big “bulls,” but you can also land a few trophies if you are lucky.