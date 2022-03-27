Deep Sea Fishing in Pensacola: An Angler’s Guide

With miles of pristine white beaches and plenty of historic allure, the “City of Five Flags” is rightfully one of Florida’s most popular travel destinations. But there’s another reason many vacationers choose to visit this part of the Gulf Coast – its fantastic offshore angling. As the city is located just an hour west of Destin, deep sea fishing in Pensacola can rival even that of the “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village.”

Much like the rest of the Panhandle, Pensacola offers easy access to the Gulf of Mexico. Its waters provide a home to both some of the most sought-after food fish and all kinds of pelagics, eagerly waiting for you to fight them. So as long as you’re willing to make the journey offshore, you’re sure to enjoy some world-class angling.

If you’d like to know more about the kind of deep sea fish you’ll find in Pensacola, read on. We’ll cover both the species and a couple of basic techniques you may use to entice the bite. Later in the article, we’ll also provide some information on how the fishing changes over the course of the season, and list some spots you should visit. Let’s dive in!

Top Deep Sea Fishing Targets in Pensacola

The wonderful thing about deep sea fishing in Pensacola is that it never really stops. As long as the weather is favorable, you can head out and there’ll be something to catch. You’ll have the opportunity to reel in a whole range of species, but here are some of our favorites…

Red Snapper

As far as fish go, Red Snapper are fairly easy to catch. They’re eager biters, so all you need to do is search for underwater reefs or wrecks, and drop your bait. Also, while Red Snapper will put up a decent scrap, even beginners will be able to reel them in without too much trouble. But what really makes these fish such a valued target is their mouthwatering taste and the relatively short window when you can target them.

Before Alabama and its many reefs won the title, it was Pensacola that was known as the “Red Snapper Capital of the World.” Many would argue that it’s still a rightful contender today, as the Snapper fishing it offers is simply outstanding. Believe it or not, you can find Red Snapper even in Pensacola Bay, within sight of the coast. However, the further you go, the more likely you are to hook into keepers.

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi are another species that are both thoroughly delicious and relatively simple to reel in. If you’re new to deep sea fishing, they’re a fantastic fish to practice your skills on. Mahi Mahi are not picky as far as bait goes and they’ll put up an exciting but moderate battle. Also, thanks to their vibrant colors, they’re the ideal fish to take photos with and subtly brag to your buddies.

While they’re known to come closer to shore, you’ll have the most luck targeting Mahi Mahi in the 20–30 mile range out of Pensacola. Scan the waters for floating debris or weed lines as you make your way offshore. These attract bait fish that Mahi like to feast on. Start trolling once you’ve found a good area and you’ll soon have some delicious fish tucked away in your cooler.

Wahoo

Now if you’re looking to switch gears and get into a scuffle with some of the more ferocious pelagics out there, you’ll love Wahoo. They’re among the fastest fish in the sea, capable of making powerful, line-tearing runs. Wahoo will make your drag scream with tension, your group scream with excitement, and get your adrenaline pumping all within seconds of hooking them.

To get to where Wahoo may be lurking, you’ll probably have to ride out at least 30 miles offshore. There, the waters will be deep enough for the big fish to start showing up. If you get lucky enough to catch a Wahoo, you should know that they’re also a fantastic eating fish. So aside from the awesome battle you’ll experience, you’ll also have a great reason to fire up the grill.