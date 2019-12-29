Dealing with the Aftermath of a Car Accident – What You Need to Know

As you drive around in your daily life whether it is part of your commute to and from work, running errands in town, or even out on a road trip you never expect the unexpected to happen – a traffic accident.

You expect that you will safely get from point A to point B each and every day without issue, but unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. There are roughly six million car accidents that happen each year in the United States, with three million of those resulting in injuries. In other words, it’s not as rare as you may think.

So, rather than live in fear of becoming one of those statistics, it’s a good idea to come up with a game plan, so to speak. Knowing what you should expect after a car accident, and what should you be doing, will help a horrible situation be much more manageable. Here are some important tips and advice you can keep in mind.

Know What the Initial First Steps Should Be

The moment after you are in a car accident can be confusing, overwhelming, and downright scary. Knowing what to do and who to contact right away at that moment will be essential. Here are the basic steps to follow:

Stop your car and turn it off, do not drive away.

Do your best to protect the scene by turning on your four-way flashers and using flares if you have them.

Call the police no matter the injuries or damage.

Call 911 if you have injuries that require immediate assistance.

Take pictures of the scene and damage to both vehicles.

Exchange information with the other drivers, no matter or not if the police do.

Keep in mind that some medical injuries may not be apparent until a couple of hours or even days later.

Contact a Lawyer No Matter Who Is At Fault

The first tip is not to worry about who is at fault in the accident, but to contact a lawyer immediately. You’ll be able to discuss all the details with them, forward the police report, medical files, and so forth, and figure out your best plan of action moving for.

For example, if you were the victim in the accident, through no fault of your own, then there is a good chance you’ll want to go after that driver for damages and compensation. This isn’t something you want to do on your own, without any sort of legal expertise. The best way to get what you should be reasonably eligible for is by using an experienced car accident lawyer. Some firms, such as Zehl & Associates PC will even offer a free case review which can give you an idea of how a lawyer could help you.

Educate Yourself on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Should your car accident be major, you could be at risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder. This can show up in a variety of ways and should not be ignored. Know the signs to watch for and make an appointment with your healthcare provider should you suspect you are suffering from it.