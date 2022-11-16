6 Situations Where Hiring a Bicycle Accident Lawyer Can Be Helpful

Cycling is one of the least used methods of transportation. However, cyclists face a greater risk of being in serious accidents. Bicycle accidents tend to be severe because there’s little to no protection in case of impact.

Bicycle accidents lead to a variety of losses. For example, high medical costs, property loss and lost wages if you can’t go to work. A bicycle accident attorney can help you recover compensation for your losses.

You might be wondering whether you really need a lawyer after your crash. Here are six situations where hiring a bicycle accident lawyer can be helpful.

If You Have Questions About Your Bicycle Accident Case

Being involved in a bicycle accident isn’t something that happens regularly. You might have never been in such a situation before. Thus, it’s likely that you have many questions about compensation. Bicycle accident lawyers understand the law. They can answer all your legal questions.

For example, you may want to know who pays for the damage you suffered. The party that caused the accident is usually responsible for paying damages. A lawyer can answer your queries to help you understand the legal process better.

If You Suffer Significant Injuries From the Accident

You may suffer significant injuries from your bicycle accident – traumatic brain injury, fractures, or injury to the spinal cord. Sometimes, it may even lead to death. Such injuries are especially likely if the accident involves a car.

There were 938 cyclist fatalities due to traffic accidents in 2020, an increase from the previous year. It’s more dangerous than ever to ride a bike and can have catastrophic consequences, especially without proper representation.

Significant injuries often attract high medical costs and other damages, such as:

Disability

Property damage

Lost wages

Pain and suffering

Scarring and disfigurement

A lawyer can help you determine the damages that you suffered. They can negotiate with the insurance company for compensation.

If the Insurance Company Wants to Reduce or Deny Your Claim

Insurance companies are profit-making ventures. Thus, they may not want to pay expensive claims that increase their costs. As a result, the company may find ways to reduce your claim. An attorney can help you recover compensation for all your losses.

Other times, the insurance company may want to deny your claim for various reasons. However, you might know you have a right to compensation. A lawyer can fight for your rights and protect your case.

If You Need to Prove Liability for Your Accident

Bicycle accident cases are part of personal liability cases. Proving liability is essential in recovering compensation for such cases.

You might be having problems with proving liability for your bicycle accident case. Luckily, a lawyer can help you with that, even if the claim involves multiple parties.

An attorney can investigate your bicycle accident case and gather evidence. The proof will help in proving liability. Evidence may include the following:

Witness statements

Police accident report

Medical reports

Photos and videos of the accident

If Your Case Goes to Court

Your bicycle accident case will likely settle out of court. A settlement involves negotiating with the at-fault party’s insurer for fair compensation.

However, parties may be unable to reach a settlement agreement. If that happens, the case can go to court. You’ll want legal help if your case proceeds to civil court.

A lawyer has the expertise necessary to represent you in court. They can also help you understand the court process.

If You Want to Focus on Recovery Without the Stress of Handling a Personal Injury Case

You’ll need time to heal if you suffer severe injuries from the accident. Injuries can be physical and psychological, such as PTSD and anxiety.

Dealing with a bicycle accident claim and reliving the crash can be stressful. It’s also detrimental to your recovery.

You can focus on recovery as a bicycle accident lawyer deals with the claim. The attorney can handle everything.