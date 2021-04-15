Cuteness Overload: Meet the Newest Bloodhound to Join BSO

1. K-9 Raider is joining Shannon May of the Clover Fire Dept in West Virginia

2. K-9 Gracie is joining Chris Ballengee of the Gilmer County VFD in West Virginia. This is a 2nd pup. The other puppy has made several recoveries already of missing hikers.

3. K-9 Anthem joins the Broward County Sheriff in Florida. Anthem will work with Deputy Kelli Covet as K-9 Macie gets ready to retire. BSO has two other bloodhound puppies.

4. K-9 Bandit joins the other bloodhounds at the Florida Dept of Corrections. Besides tracking escapees, they assist other LEO in searching for missing children and adults.

5/6. Two as yet-to-be-named puppies are joining the Brevard County Sheriff in Florida. They will replace two other bloodhounds getting ready to retire.