Cute Dog Couches Your Furry Friend Would Love

That little furry friend you have at home would love nothing more than a comfortable resting area after a long day of barking and squirrel chasing. Dogs love taking naps and if yours’ loves napping on a sofa, procuring a nice dog couch is the best approach to take.

Such couches mimic the support and coziness of regular sofas, making them ideal for dogs to rest comfortably. However, procuring the best couch can be a bit daunting, given the diverse variety and designs available in the market today.

Factors to consider when obtaining a couch for your dog

Nothing sucks like purchasing a bed that’s not right for your furry buddy. To be able to obtain the best couch for your dog, there are several factors you should put into consideration. Some of these factors include;

Your dog’s size Its breed If your dog loves nesting or chewing Sleeping position (whether it curls or stretches out) The couch’s design. It can be flat or have sides. The interior designs also vary; you might want to pick the one matching your room’s decor or dog’s color Age Washability

Various forms of dog beds your pooch can utilize

Dog beds come in several sizes, designs, prices, and colors. Such beds are available worldwide from different manufacturers. However, if you have a dog and you can’t manage to procure a customized couch for it, there’s no need to worry.

You can use various ways to craft a comfy and spacious enough bed for your pal by yourself.

Standard and nest dog couches

These types of doggy beds usually resemble a pillow/cushion. The main distinguishing feature between standard and nest beds is a standard bed lacks rims while a nest bed has a raised edge.

Depending on the design, these rims can surround the bed wholly or partially. From its name, nest beds have edges to support your dog when leaning or curling up, the same way as a nest. Such beds can be a comfortable and fantastic option for your dog, especially if they love curling/leaning backward while napping.

Standard beds aren’t the best option for orthopedic or old pooches; otherwise, any other dog can comfortably utilize them.

Orthopedic dog couches

Such beds are designed purposefully for dogs suffering from orthopedic problems or who have arthritis. Considering the group of dogs these beds serve, they are made using high-end materials and paddings to easily support your dog to avoid exerting stress on its joints.

Old and slim dogs such as Whippets can also utilize such couches. You can procure any size, design, color, and shape of orthopedic beds depending on your preference and dog’s characteristics.

Elevated dog couches

High/raised beds can be either in orthopedic, standard, or nest design only that they don’t touch the floor. Other forms of raised beds are simply mattresses fixed inside a raised structure. These structures can be metal, wood, plastic, or bamboo.

If you are not a fan of raised frame beds, you can opt for high dog-sized couches. These types of beds prevent your dog from cold, insects, or dirt on the floor. If you have an orthopedic dog or one with back problems, you should consider another option because they can harm themselves when jumping out of them.

Heated dog couches

This form of a dog couch can be a fantastic and effective way to supplement the warmth of your pooch’s resting area, especially if it has achy joints. The mechanism of such beds is the same as those of electric blankets.

When utilizing heated couches, it’s best you follow the manufacturer’s instructions to avoid any accidents or inconveniences. Any canine can utilize these beds, especially during colder seasons. If your furry pal is thin or petite, this type of couches can be a better choice for them.

Kennel dog couches

Kennel pooch beds are usually put inside a dog’s house for it to rest comfortably. If your dog spends most of its time in its kennel, it would be best to purchase a kennel bed that fits in instead of using disposable pads or blankets.

You should be careful to select easily washable or water-resistant beds for easy cleaning. It’s important to provide a bed for any dog type so long as it’s living in a kennel.

Hooded dog couches

Dogs look very beautiful, comfy, and at ease when snuggling in covered beds. These beds vary in price depending on the quality, size, brand, and design. Any dog type can snuggle in them. If you have a shy or petite dog, hooded couches are a wonderful way to provide them with a special resting area.

Cooling dog couches

Sometimes, a dog wants to lie on a cool surface like a floor, especially after playing on sunny weather. If your dog has this trait, you can procure a cooling couch to help it with this purpose.

Such beds have smooth and comfortable surfaces for a dog to rest easily. Cooling pooch beds are usually made from plastics and filed with gel-like fluids or water. It’s safer to use the instruction provided by the manufacturer whenever you use a cooling dog couch.

Portable dog couches

It’s not strange if you love to travel around with your puppy, but how you will carry it around can be a major concern. Portable beds can come in handy during such occasions. These beds mostly resemble standard beds, except they are foldable for easy assembling and portability.

Several ways to craft a dog bed on your own

If you don’t want to go through the struggle of purchasing a bed for your canine, here are various ideas you can use to make a comfortable doggy bed;

Add clothes on unused drawers to act as cushioning for your pal to snuggle An old suitcase with little clothes for cushioning can be great too An unused crate with few cushioning fabrics isn’t a bad idea Cut a wine barrel in desirable dog size and add some soft materials to act base Take a car tire you aren’t using and add some fabric to act as a cushion for your furry pal If you have some scrap wood laying around, why not pump those woodworking skills and create one from scratch. There are plenty of doggie couches DIY to get inspiration from

There are diverse examples of doing it yourself (DIY) dog bed ideas you can use. How you revamp and design them will depend on your preference and the dog’s size or breed.