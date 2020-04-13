COVID-19: Your Credit Card Could Be Earning You Food Delivery Perks

When you’re tired and hungry– or the weather is particularly nasty– food delivery apps such as DoorDash, GrubHub, or Seamless are a fast and convenient way to tame a growling stomach. These apps make it easy to have your favorite food delivered to your door with just the click of a button.

In the last few years, food delivery apps have grown from relative obscurity to an industry with more than 38 million users, as of 2019. Credit card issuers have taken notice of the popularity of these services and are partnering with the apps to bring rewards and discounts to their customers.

American Express led the trend in 2018 when they joined with GrubHub and Seamless. Chase most recently partnered with DoorDash to offer certain card owners free delivery for a year.

Chase and DoorDash:

UPDATE: On April 13, Chase announced that individuals can earn 5X points (on up to $500 in combined purchases) on DoorDash or Tock orders when they use their Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, or Chase Sapphire® Card. Additionally, if you have the Chase Freedom Unlimited® or Chase Freedom Student® Card, you are eligible for 5 percent cash back on all orders up to $500. This offer ends on May 31, 2020.

Chase announced their exciting partnership with DoorDash in early 2020, which gives food delivery perks to card owners of: