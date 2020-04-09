COVID-19: How Nissan Is Helping Owners & Buyers (Video)

With so many losing their jobs or being laid off for an indefinite amount of time, you may have questions about your existing car loan or whether or not you can afford a new car. Each automaker is coming up with a variety of ways to assist during the pandemic and I’ll break down the important manufacturers for you in a series of videos, this one focuses on Nissan.

Nissan is encouraging their current customers who are experiencing financial hardship to call NMAC to discuss payment arrangements. They say because each customer’s situation is unique, that calling or chatting with NMAC online is the best solution as opposed to a blanket policy. This also pertains to end of lease questions.

As for purchasing a new Nissan right now, they are offering a 90-day delayed payment option for those with very good credit on the following models in dealer stock…

…the 2019 Titan, Titan XD, Leaf, Sentra, Pathfinder and Frontier…

…and the 2020 Rogue, Altima, Maxima, Murano, NV200, Pathfinder, Kicks and Rogue Sport.

If you live in Pennsylvania, delayed payments are only allowed if you qualify for 0% interest.