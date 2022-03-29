Could Lithium Protect Against Dementia?

Written by Hannah Flynn — Fact checked by Anna Guildford, Ph.D.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cases of dementia have been increasing by 10 million each year, globally. This is due in part to an aging population because the risk of developing dementia increases with age.

With this increase comes a high health and social care cost. In fact, scientists believe that delaying dementia onset by just 5 years could reduce its prevalence and economic impact by as much as 40%.

The causes of dementia are both environmental and genetic and there are a number of factors that can increase the risk of developing dementia.

While some research has shown that people with bipolar affective disorder have a higher risk of developing dementia, a recent study provides an interesting new perspective.

The retrospective cohort study found that people who had been exposed to lithium — a drug that is sometimes prescribed to people with bipolar affective disorder and major depressive disorder — were less likely to develop dementia.

The results of the research appear in the journal PLOS Medicine.

Dr. Christopher Weber director of global science initiatives at the Alzheimer’s Association, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today:

“[O]verall, when I looked at the paper, I was very interested and excited about it because we’re looking at new ways to understand and potentially treat, slow, and prevent dementia. And this is just another avenue that scientists are looking at […] to reduce your risk for dementia.”

A 15-year follow-up