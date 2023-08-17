Could Coffee And AI Music Help Improve Productivity And Cognition?

By Robby Berman — Fact checked by Catherine Carver, BA, MPH, MBChB

Many scientists hope that machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) may one day provide tools with which we can boost our sense of well-being and cognitive performance in our lives and at work.

In pursuit of this, a new study from NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering describes their MINDWATCH algorithm, which non-invasively captures brain-state data.

MINDWATCH analyzes a person’s brain activity from data collected by a wearable device on their wrist and from a headband.

In the study, the researchers prompted different brain states using what they call “safe actuators.” These included sounds, tastes, and smells.

The study investigated the promotion of “beta band” brain wave activity associated with optimal cognitive performance using safe actuators.

The researchers found that listening to music and drinking coffee were both linked to stronger beta band activity. They also tested perfume, which reduced beta band power from baseline but increased performance levels in other cognitive tests.

One of the interesting findings of the study is that AI-generated music produced stronger beta band signals than traditionally produced music.

The study is published in Scientific Reports.