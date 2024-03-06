Could A Simple Blood Test Eventually Diagnose Alzheimer’s?

By Katharine Lang — Fact checked by Amanda Ward Dementia currently affects around 60 million people worldwide, and the number is projected to rise to more than 150 million by 2050. Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, causes 60-80% of cases. Available treatments work to relieve the symptoms, which may include: memory loss: problems taking in and remembering information

cognitive deficits: difficulty with reasoning, complex tasks, and judgment

problems recognizing people or things

problems with spatial awareness

difficulty speaking, reading, or writing

personality or behavior changes.

Participants in the recent study were aged between 60 and 85 years. The majority were non-Hispanic white, but there were smaller groups of Hispanic, non-Hispanic Black and other ethnicities. The researchers divided them into three groups: cognitively healthy — no self- or partner-reported memory loss or concerns

mild cognitive impairment — minimal to mild functional impairment but with preservation of independence in functional abilities, or a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment based on the National Institute on Aging (NIA)-Alzheimer’s Association (AA) criteria

mild Alzheimer’s disease — a diagnosis of probable Alzheimer’s disease based on the NIA-AA criteria, or screening results conforming to mild Alzheimer’s. All participants made three visits to the laboratory. On the first, they underwent cognitive testing and blood sampling; the second was for PET scans to assess amyloid in the brain — or CSF sampling where this was unavailable. On the third visit, they underwent more blood sampling. The researchers found no relationship between beta-amyloid–40 or t-tau in the blood and amyloid positivity from PET scans. However, there were strong relationships between blood levels of beta-amyloid–42, p-tau181, p-tau217, and amyloid positivity. The researchers recorded lower values of beta-amyloid-42, and higher values for p-tau181 and p-tau217, across all three groups for those whose PET scans showed amyloid. The average concentration of all three biomarkers was significantly less for non-Hispanic Black participants than for non-Hispanic white participants. “[This study] suggests that p-tau217, p-tau181 and [beta-amyloid-42/beta-amyloid-40] ratio were significant predictors of amyloid positivity in all three race and ethnic groups in the study population. This is consistent with what we have seen in other studies, and adds to our understanding of the potential utility of Alzheimer’s blood tests.” – Dr. Heather Snyder

Dr. Clifford Segil, D.O., a neurologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, does not believe that blood tests can be used to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease: “There is no clinical usefulness of using a blood test to determine if [it] correlates with brain amyloid burden as there is no clear correlation between high amyloid brain burden and cognitive issues. Many patients with severe memory loss have low brain amyloid and many patients with no memory loss have high amyloid brain deposits.” However, Dr. Snyder was more positive. “There is a growing body of evidence — published in the scientific literature, with more to be reported in July at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in Philadelphia — that certain blood-based Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers are essentially equivalent with detection methods in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and imaging (PET, MRI),” she told us. So, not a replacement for the range of other tests needed for a confirmed Alzheimer’s diagnosis, but perhaps a simple blood test could highlight the need for further investigation in people who are showing symptoms that might indicate Alzheimer’s disease. Finally, Dr. Emer MacSweeney, CEO and Consultant Neuroradiologist at Re: Cognition Health, not involved in this study, expressed optimism about the future potential of this research, saying: “This study represents a pivotal advancement, offering crucial insights and paving the way for faster and more accurate Alzheimer’s diagnosis, which is imperative for treating the disease with new-generation medications.”

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.