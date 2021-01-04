Home Weather Cooler Days Ahead For Florida

Cooler Days Ahead For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features good sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area as a front moves slowly through our area.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s along the Gulf coast and the mid-70s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday morning will see lows in the low to mid-50s.  The day will be sunny with a gentle but cool breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will start on the chilly side again, with lows in the low to mid-50s.  Then we’ll see another sunny but cool day.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.. Look for a few evening and overnight showers along the Gulf coast as a weak front approaches. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and a few showers in the east coast metro area as the front moves in.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s along the Gulf coast and the mid-70s in the east coast metro area.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

