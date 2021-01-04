Cooler Days Ahead For Florida

Monday features good sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area as a front moves slowly through our area. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s along the Gulf coast and the mid-70s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday morning will see lows in the low to mid-50s. The day will be sunny with a gentle but cool breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will start on the chilly side again, with lows in the low to mid-50s. Then we’ll see another sunny but cool day. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.. Look for a few evening and overnight showers along the Gulf coast as a weak front approaches. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and a few showers in the east coast metro area as the front moves in. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s along the Gulf coast and the mid-70s in the east coast metro area.