Cool Morning, Breezy Afternoon

Thursday features a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and a brisk and gusty breeze. A stray shower is possible in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring morning lows in the 60s and mostly sunny skies with a gusty breeze. Friday ‘s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Saturday will be breezy again, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers. A storm is possible in spots, especially in the afternoon. Saturday ‘s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature lots of clouds, plenty of showers, and a few storms on a gusty breeze. Sunday ‘s highs will be mostly in the mid 70s.