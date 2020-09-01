Consumer Health: Tips For Going Gluten-Free

Celiac disease is an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. The cause of celiac disease isn’t known, but there’s good evidence that the disease is becoming more common.

A gluten-free diet is essential for managing signs and symptoms of celiac disease. Following a gluten-free diet requires paying careful attention to food selections, the ingredients found in foods and their nutritional content, as well as medications.

If you’re thinking about switching to a gluten-free diet, here are some tips to get you started.

Definition

Gluten is a protein found in most grains. The gluten found in wheat, barley, rye, and triticale (a cross between wheat and rye) can trigger serious health problems or other insensitivities. While other grains such as corn, rice, and quinoa also contain gluten, they don’t seem to cause the same problems as wheat, barley, rye, and triticale.

Because wheat, rye, barley, and foods made from them are so common, removing them from your diet likely changes your overall intake of fiber, vitamins and other nutrients. Therefore, it’s important to know how to choose your foods in order to meet your overall nutritional needs.

Your doctor or a dietitian can help you make appropriate dietary choices to maintain a well-balanced diet.

Purpose

A gluten-free diet is essential for managing signs and symptoms of celiac disease and other medical conditions associated with gluten.

A gluten-free diet is also popular among people who haven’t been diagnosed with a gluten-related medical condition. The claimed benefits of the diet are improved health, weight loss and increased energy, but more research is needed.