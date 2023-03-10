Companies Enhance Benefits To Help Employees Balance Their Work And Caregiving Demands (Video)

By Stephanie Dhue and Sharon Epperson
Sinem Buber is a labor economist at ZipRecruiter. She’s reviewed the data on how lack of affordable care options is affecting the U.S. labor force. She’s seen 1.2 million fewer women show up in the workforce data since the pandemic started, in part due to child-care issues.
And as the mother of two boys, now ages 4 and 6, she’s also lived it firsthand, especially when her children, as well as those of her colleagues, were sick this winter.
Buber said she’s fortunate, since her position and employer allow her flexibility to work from home. She and her husband take turns watching their boys if they’re ill or school is closed. It’s a scenario familiar to many workers, as the pandemic has led many caregivers to leave their jobs and schools and day-care centers shut down.
The cost of care for the economy
Two-thirds of OneMain Financial’s 9,200 employees are female. The personal lending company has workers in 44 states in corporate offices, operations centers and branches.
Addressing employees’ caregiving needs
“What became apparent really early on is what we offered pre-pandemic wasn’t going to cut it moving forward,” said Heather McHale, chief human resources officer for OneMain and a member of the CNBC Workforce Executive Council.
As a mother of three, including a daughter with special needs, McHale understands the situation personally, as well. OneMain now offers 24/7 access to care specialists, provides referrals to screened caregivers through Care.com and subsidizes up to $125 per day for seven days of backup care.
“We want to meet our employees where they are; we want to give them the access to the care that they need,” McHale said.
The Employee Benefit Research Institute found 61% of companies currently offer flexible work arrangements. While less than a quarter of firms now offer child-care referrals and subsidies, that number is expected to jump to half within the next two years.
Government urges industries to do more
The move is needed to help increase women’s participation in the labor force, the department said. That’s down to the fact that if women participated at the same rate that men do, there would be more than 10 million additional workers.
“If you want to out-innovate the rest of the world, you’d better have all of our best minds, including women, working on these problems,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.” “It won’t happen without investments in child care.”
