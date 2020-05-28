The foundation of your home needs to be solid and in a good state of repair, as it plays a vital role in the stability of the property. However, problems can and do occur, and these need to be dealt with sooner rather than later.

There are various signs that can indicate there is an issue with your foundation, so it is best to familiarize yourself with some of the common ones. Once you know there is an issue, you can get an expert out to assess the problem and carry out foundation repair.

What to Look Out For

Most people don’t give a second thought to the state of their property’s foundation, as this is something that we take for granted. Many assume that their home’s foundation will never experience any issues, but problems can and do arise.

Some of the common signs of foundation problems are:

Cracks in the Walls

One common sign that you may have foundation issues at your home is if cracks start appearing in your walls. This can include vertical and horizontal cracks as well as stair-steps cracks.

Movement in the Walls

Another key sign that there may be issues with your property’s foundation is movement in your walls. This could include walls that tilt forward or bowing walls.

Retaining Walls Collapsing

Another sign you should look out for is the collapse of retaining walls. This can be another sign that there are problems with your foundation, and that you need to get a professional in to take a look.

Cracks in the Floors

If you have noticed cracks appearing in your floors, there is a very good chance that there is a problem with your foundations. You need to get someone in to take a look as early as possible to determine what the issue is.

Uneven Floors

One of the other common signs to look for is an uneven floor. If you notice that floors are no longer even, it may be down to an issue with your foundations.

Find a Suitable Expert

If you suspect that you may have issues with your property’s foundations, it is important to find a qualified and trained expert to take a look. You also need to act quickly, as you need someone to assess the problem as soon as possible. Foundation problems can lead to a lot of issues, and the problem can quickly spiral out of control if it is not addressed.