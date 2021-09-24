Common Sense Ways to Keep Your Carpets Clean at Home

Without a doubt, carpeting is not only an interesting and highly popular choice of decoration in your home but also a valuable investment that should be protected at all costs. With an average price of $4.50 per square foot, replacement should be avoided and maintenance should become a priority for any homeowner in South Florida.

Here are some expert tips on how to keep your beloved carpets and area rugs looking and feeling fresh all year long, while expanding their lifespan and keeping your investment protected.

Be Proactive Starting At The Front Door

It is imperative that you prevent the dirt, debris, and grime from reaching your carpets starting at the front door. While a reputable local Silk Rug cleaning company can do wonders on the most sensitive types of rugs that require professional cleaning, it is best to be proactive and save money.

Invest in a quality doormat and encourage your family members and guests to use it every time they enter your home. Use both indoor and outdoor mats for best results and considerably cut the amount of dirt that reaches your house on the soles of your feet.

If possible, leave your shoes at the door and ask all the household members to stop wearing them inside the house. If you knew just how many and what kind of bacteria, viruses, and chemicals enter your home through your shoes, you would probably think twice about keeping them on when coming home.

Get a cute doormat or quirky sign and put it up for your guests as a reminder to leave their shoes at the door or at least wipe their feet before going in them and thank yourself later.

Plus, the mechanical effect of shoes on your carpeting goes beyond getting the carpets dirty; we are, of course, talking about the oftentimes overlooked wear and tear factor that could wreak havoc on your carpeting over the years.

Do Not Leave Accidental Spills Set In For Days

You will be only making things worse and possibly causing the rugs to suffer irreversible damage, depending on the source of the stain. Make sure to tackle any fresh liquid or food stain as fast as you can and avoid leaving it set in for several minutes, hours, or even days.

As a general rule of thumb, stains should never be rubbed but blotted with the help of paper towels or clean white cloths. Avoid using colored cloths as you might risk transferring some of the dye onto the rug.

Use eco-friendly stain removal sprays and deodorizers designated for your exact type of carpet or area rug and keep in mind there are special products that can naturally remove pet accident traces and biological stains, while also discouraging new staining from occurring.

Change The Air Filters Periodically

It is best to have your air filters changed every three months or every two months if you are also a pet owner. This will not only help you breathe in cleaner and heather indoor air, but it should also ensure that your carpets will be better maintained and protected against dust particles traveling in the air. Besides dirty air filters can cause any HVAC system to out on a lot of extra work and, therefore, use more energy, which will considerably pump up your monthly bill.

Pull Out The Vacuum More Often

If you only normally vacuum your carpets from wall to wall a couple of times a month, try to vacuum at least on a weekly basis. Pay special attention to those areas around the house with a lot of foot traffic or places where your pet enjoys hanging most of the day. Periodically empty the vacuum bag and clean the filter so your carpets can benefit from more efficient suction.

Finally, hire expert carpet cleaning services at least once a year and have them work their magic on your carpeting at home or rent professional vacuum cleaners and steam cleaners and get rd of all the stains, grime, and bad odors on your own time.