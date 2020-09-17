Common Drugs Linked To Increased Risk Of Alzheimer’s

Anticholinergic drugs block the action of acetylcholine, a chemical messenger that controls a range of automatic bodily functions and plays a vital role in memory and attention.

Doctors prescribe these drugs for a variety of conditions, including urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), seasonal allergies, and depression.

However, over the past decade, growing evidence indicates anticholinergics may increase the risk of dementia in older adults.

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, have now established a link between anticholinergics and mild cognitive impairment, which can lead to dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.

The increased risk was particularly pronounced in individuals who had biomarkers for Alzheimer’s in their cerebrospinal fluid and in those with an increased genetic risk of developing the illness.

“We believe this interaction between anticholinergic drugs and Alzheimer’s risk biomarkers acts in a ‘double hit’ manner,” says Alexandra Weigand, who led the study.

In the first hit, she explains, Alzheimer’s biomarkers indicate that degeneration begins in a small region of the brain called the basal forebrain, which produces acetylcholine.

“In the second hit, anticholinergic drugs further deplete the brain’s store of acetylcholine,” she says. “This combined effect most significantly impacts a person’s thinking and memory.”

The results of the study appear in the journal Neurology.