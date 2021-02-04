Cold Start For Florida Before An Afternoon Warmup

Thursday morning will be cold, with lows in the low to mid-40s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a bit of an ocean breeze in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the beaches of South Florida. Highs on Thursday will be around the 70-degree mark.

Friday morning will be milder, with lows in the 50s. The day will be breezy with lots of sun. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will bring sunny skies and a few east coast showers on an ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and some afternoon showers on a strong breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.