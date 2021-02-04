Home Weather Cold Start For Florida Before An Afternoon Warmup

Cold Start For Florida Before An Afternoon Warmup

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday morning will be cold, with lows in the low to mid-40s.  Then we’ll see lots of sun and a bit of an ocean breeze in the afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the beaches of South Florida.  Highs on Thursday will be around the 70-degree mark.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday morning will be milder, with lows in the 50s.  The day will be breezy with lots of sun.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will bring sunny skies and a few east coast showers on an ocean breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and some afternoon showers on a strong breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.

 

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR