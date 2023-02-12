Cold Front Arrives on Sunday With Highs In The Mid 70s

Cold Front Arrives on Sunday

Sunday features showers and storms in the wee hours of the morning, followed by good sun, a few clouds, and a strong breeze in the east coast metro area. Along the Gulf coast, clouds will give way to lots of sun on a windy day. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid 70s, with a few east coast locations topping out in the upper 70s. But look for temperatures to drop quickly after sunset.

Monday will bring morning lows in the low to mid 50s. Then look for sunny skies and a rather chilly breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Valentine’s Day will begin with lows in the 50s again, but lots of sun and just a few clouds will lead to a rebound in temperatures during the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature morning lows in the 60s, followed by sunny skies and a warm ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with a few clouds on a strong breeze. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.