Coffee Hacks: How to Make Espresso Coffee without a Machine

Do you ever think about how much money you are spending for a cup of coffee every day? Well, if you are a coffee addict or you just consider yourself a coffee lover, espresso coffee should be one of your favorites. Learning how to make espresso coffee is one of the skills you need to know if you want to put your love for coffee on another level.

Methods in Making Espresso Coffee without Machine:

Here are a few methods that will help you in making espresso without a machine. Follow these steps and you will be good to go. Though there are more methods; but we will only talk here about the ones that are easy to follow.

AreoPress Espresso

For this method, you should be preparing your freshly roasted coffee beans, grinder, tablespoon to be used to measure the coffee and an AeroPress. Here are the simple steps you need to follow:

Grind your coffee and prepare two tablespoons of the grounded coffee to be able to make a double shot of espresso.

Prepare the hot water. Since you are going to make use of an AeroPress, you will be needing hot water between 85 to 96 degrees Celsius.

Prepare your AeroPress. Put the filter inside the drain cap and put the compartment onto a coffee mug.

Now, place the ground coffee into the AeroPress and tap it down occasionally.

Pour ½ cup of hot water into the press and stir. Keep pushing until you observe that the plunger is depressed.

Now, remove the press and serve the espresso.

Moka Pots Espresso

For this, you will have to prepare at least 20-22 grams of finely ground coffee beans before and follow these steps:

Put water at the bottom of the Moka pot and put your coffee powder in the filter you will find inside the pot.

Place the cover and put it on the stove on medium heat. Wait for the hissing sound that will indicate if the process is done.

Check if the upper part of the pot already has foamy coffee. If you see this, you can now turn off the heat.

Stir using a spoon, put in mugs and serve.

French Press Espresso

For this, you will need very fine ground coffee. Prepare two tablespoons for a cup of water and follow these steps:

Prepare hot water (90.5 degree Celsius)

Put the 2 tablespoon of coffee powder in the French Press and add a little water.

Gently sit and let the coffee grounds absorb the water.

Add the remaining water and close the lid. Leave it for two and a half minute.

Enjoy your espresso!

Preparing your coffee at home is not really as complicated as some cafés speak. All you need to do is prepare the necessary ingredients, and choose the method that will be perfect as per your needs.

Tips To Make Better Espresso

Learn to Make High Quality Espresso

There are two important things that you need to put in mind if you are planning to make a high quality espresso. You need to have good and fresh coffee beans and a great grinder. For this specific type of coffee mixture, be sure about the quality of your coffee before even starting. Now that you are already sure of that, you now focus on a very important process which is the grinding.

Grinding the coffee is another thing that you should be focusing on if you want a high quality espresso. Using a grinder that will crush the beans in more uniform and finer size is very important. After achieving and having that fresh ground coffee, you can now start brewing using the right tools and your favorite method.

Learn to Whip Up Milk Froth

There are several things that you need to know before you start learning how to whip up milk froth. First, you can choose whole milk for that nice and thick froth. But if you prefer to use almond milk or low-fat milk, there will be no problem with that but it would be requiring more work for you to achieve nice froth. Well, steamed milk is easy to deal with. All you need to do is to put it in a microwave or you can just heat it on your stove.

Use Filtered Water

Living in the city will make you realize that the taste of your coffee also depends on the water that you have used for it. If you are going to consider the typical water that you are drinking, you will be dealing with different factors that may affect the taste. There are some minerals that may make it taste different. This is why it is recommended for you to make use of filtered water.