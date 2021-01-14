Cloudy Start For Florida Then Clearing And Becoming Cooler

Thursday starts with some overnight showers and morning lows in the mid to upper 50s. The day begins with lots of clouds, but we’ll see more sun as the front clears our area later. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be near 70 degrees.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers at times. Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will be breezy along the Gulf coast. Look for a mix of sun and clouds as well. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. The day will be partly sunny and cool. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-60s.

Martin Luther King Day will feature clouds and showers. Highs on Monday will be near 70 degrees.