Clouds, Showers, Storms For Florida Tuesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms.  Some heavy downpours are possible.  Look for breezy conditions, especially near the Gulf coast.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of showers and storms.  A gusty breeze will develop near the Atlantic coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see good sun, clouds at times, and a few east coast showers.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk ocean breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

By Donna Thomas, SouthFloridaReporter.com, certified Meteorologist, April 20, 2021

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

