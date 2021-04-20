Clouds, Showers, Storms For Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms. Some heavy downpours are possible. Look for breezy conditions, especially near the Gulf coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of showers and storms. A gusty breeze will develop near the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see good sun, clouds at times, and a few east coast showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.