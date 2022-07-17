Clouds, Showers And Storms For Florida Today

Sunday features plenty of clouds, periods of showers throughout the day, and passing storms, especially from the mid-afternoon into the evening. Heavy rain in spots and localized flooding are possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and in the low 90s everywhere else.

Monday will bring some sun, more clouds, and a few showers in the morning. Some showers and storms will develop in the afternoon, but not as many as on Sunday. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature a sunny morning and periods of showers and summertime storms in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will start with plenty of sun, but clouds, showers, and storms will pop up in spots during the mid to late afternoon hours. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with passing showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet right now.