Clouds, Showers And Storms For Florida

Tuesday features breezy conditions, periods of showers and storms, and plenty of clouds. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with some afternoon showers on a brisk breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will bring lots of sun and a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers on a strong breeze as a cold front moves in. Friday’s highs will top out in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday morning lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. The day will be sunny but on the chilly side. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s.