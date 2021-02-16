Home Weather Clouds, Showers And Storms For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features breezy conditions, periods of showers and storms, and plenty of clouds.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with some afternoon showers on a brisk breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will bring lots of sun and a gusty breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers on a strong breeze as a cold front moves in.  Friday’s highs will top out in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday morning lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s.  The day will be sunny but on the chilly side.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s.

