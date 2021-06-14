Clouds, Showers And Storms Continue Around Florida

Monday features a mix of clouds, showers, and storms. Look for a gusty southwesterly breeze along the Gulf coast. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will start with periods of showers and a few storms. Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower or two. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature some clouds and showers along the Gulf coast, while the east coast will see hazy skies as Sahara dust starts to move in. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for hot sun and hazy conditions. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, the area of low pressure in the southwestern Bay of Campeche has a medium chance of developing into a depression during the next 5 days as it moves slowly in the direction of the Mexican coast.