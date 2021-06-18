Clouds And Some Storms Continue Around Florida

Friday features lots of clouds again. Look for some storms and showers at midday in the east coast metro area and during the mid to late afternoon along the Gulf coast. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and storms in spots during the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Fathers Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and storms forming on an ocean breeze. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will continue our trend of partly sunny skies with a few showers and storms in spots. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the low in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is likely to become a tropical depression on Friday. Portions of the northern Gulf coast will see rain associated with this system on Friday and into the weekend.