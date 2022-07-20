Home Weather Clouds And Showers Around Florida Thursday

Clouds And Showers Around Florida Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features good sun and some clouds in the morning.  A few showers and maybe a stray storm will be back in the afternoon as we transition into our typical summer weather regime.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a shower in the morning.  Look for plenty of showers and maybe a storm in spots during the mid to late afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature a sunny start and a gusty ocean breeze.  A morning shower is possible but look for more showers and a few storms in the mid to late afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.  The east coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, plenty of passing showers, and the chance of a storm in spots.  It will be breezy in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

