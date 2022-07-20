Clouds And Showers Around Florida Thursday

Thursday features good sun and some clouds in the morning. A few showers and maybe a stray storm will be back in the afternoon as we transition into our typical summer weather regime. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a shower in the morning. Look for plenty of showers and maybe a storm in spots during the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature a sunny start and a gusty ocean breeze. A morning shower is possible but look for more showers and a few storms in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. The east coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, plenty of passing showers, and the chance of a storm in spots. It will be breezy in the east coast metro area. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet.