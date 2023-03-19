Clouds And Showers

Sunday features lots of clouds, periods of showers, and the chance of a storm in spots. Rip currents will continue to be a major hazard at the Atlantic beaches, especially along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s near the Atlantic coast, near 80 degrees elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will start with a cool morning, as we feel the effects of a front. Look for lows in the mid-50s to low-60s. The day will be cloudy, rainy, and breezy. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday morning will be cool again, and the day will be mostly sunny and warmer. Look for a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times. The east coast will see a gusty ocean breeze that will increase as the day progresses. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies. Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.