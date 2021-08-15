Clouds and Rain Linger From Fred, Florida Is Watching Grace

Sunday features plenty of clouds, and periods of showers, storms and a brisk breeze. Heavy rain is possible, and a flood watch remains in effect. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at South Florida’s beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few morning showers. Look for showers and storms to develop in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s weather will depend on the track and strength of Tropical Storm Grace. For now, we’ll say Wednesday will see periods of showers and storms on a building breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast will again depend on Grace. Since South Florida is in the current 4-to-5 day “cone,” we could see impacts of this system. For now, we’ll say that Thursday will be windy with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.

In the busy tropics, Fred has degenerated into an open wave late Saturday morning, but it is expected to redevelop on Sunday, eventually regaining tropical storm strength. At midday on Saturday, Fred was located about 125 miles south of Key West. Maximum sustained winds were about 35 miles per hour. The system was moving west-northwest at 12 miles per hour. The tropical storm warning for the Lower Keys has been discontinued.

But we will need to watch Grace very closely. At 8pm Saturday, Grace was moving across the Lesser Antilies. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, and Grace was moving west at 23 miles per hour. Tropical storm warnings are up for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and most of the other Leeward Islands. A tropical storm watch is in effect for portions of the coast of the Dominican Republic.

Grace is expected to follow a track very similar to Fred’s, and South Florida is in the 4-to-5 day “cone.” As with Fred, Grace’s future strength will depend on its interaction with Hispaniola. Everyone in South Florida should watch the track and strength of Grace very closely and be ready to take action if necessary.