Climate Change Sways Homebuying Decisions, Study Finds

Mike Gibaldi, a longtime homeowner in Miami Beach, watches warily as seasonal tides push the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay farther and farther inland, flooding city streets and threatening low-lying properties.

“Right now we’re in the highest of the three king tide phases, and it’s higher than last year,” says Gibaldi, sales manager at a green energy company and treasurer of the local chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. “I love my place, but I wouldn’t buy my place if I were buying right now.”

As climate change evolves from a vague threat to an imminent danger in some housing markets, that sort of rethinking has affected consumers’ buying decisions, according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Extreme weather has grown more common and more costly in Hurricane Alley and fire country, and homebuyers and homeowners increasingly consider climate risk as part of their decisions, housing economists say. The Wharton team analyzed millions of home sales in Florida and discovered declines in both sales volumes and sales prices in the areas most vulnerable to flooding.

“Our results suggest that fewer buyers are willing to bear these risks at current market prices, leading to a sharp fall in transaction volumes,” write study authors Benjamin Keys and Philip Mulder.

Riskiest areas see a slowdown

The effects are particularly pronounced in coastal areas of Miami and Tampa, the researchers find. Neighborhoods near the water in Palm Beach and Pensacola are less affected.

“When we really focus in on that slice that has the highest risk, we find that starting in 2013, their home sales volume started to decline year on year,” Mulder says.

The riskiest areas saw sales volumes fall by 16 percent to 20 percent when compared to higher and drier parts of Florida. Even so, prices in those flood-prone areas held steady until 2018. Since then, however, home prices in low-lying areas have fallen 5 percent compared with properties in areas less exposed to rising waters, the Wharton team says.

As a whole, Florida’s inland properties continued to attract buyers, and the state’s overall housing market is “doing fine,” Mulder says. The slowdown in sales and price growth was confined to neighborhoods within a half-mile of the coast and in areas most vulnerable to rising sea levels — and in those areas, the trend is clear.

“It definitely suggests that there is decreasing confidence in the housing market,” Mulder says. “People might be waiting to see what happens with these worst-case climate change scenarios.”