Cities Rebel Against Broward County Over Uber

Updated March 18, 2024

UBER and the county reached an agreement to operate a few years later

By Buddy Nevins, BrowardBeat.com, for SouthFloridaReporter.com, July 10, 2015 –

Broward cities are rebelling against the County Commission.

Four cities, upset that County Commissioners’ new regulations are chasing Uber out, want to allow the ride sharing services in their cities.

Lauderhill, Parkland, Sunrise and Weston’s city attorneys have been asked whether they can find a way to allow the ride sharing services — Uber and Lyft.

Whether this would require the three cities to opt out of the county’s tough regulations has not been debated yet. Uber and Lyft’s willingness to service just those cities is also unknown.

The mayors’ idea would be to allow Uber and Lyft to operate in their cities and possibly take riders between cities.

