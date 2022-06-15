Choosing The Best Sunscreen For The Florida Sun

Do you need sunscreen in Florida? Unless you plan on only going outside when it rains, the answer is a resounding “yes”. In fact, Florida receives (on average) 237 days of sunshine each and every year. It, therefore, makes perfect sense that Florida has been nicknamed The Sunshine State.

However, we should point out that not all topical creams have been created equally. A growing number of consumers are now choosing to apply mineral-based sunscreen. If you happen to live in the Miami area and you plan on frequenting popular areas such as North Beach, South Pointe Park Pier or the world-famous Miami Beach, it pays to enjoy superior levels of solar protection before heading out and about.

Let us take a look at the type of damage the sun can cause before examining other pertinent topics such as SPF factors as well as why mineral-based formulas have become so popular.

What is Photoaging?

While we all require the sun to survive, its welcome rays actually represent a double-edged sword. UVA and UVB rays can cause damage to the skin over time. This process is often referred to as “photoaging”. Some of the symptoms associated with photoaging include:

Extreme dryness

Wrinkles

Sunspots

A loss of elasticity

Broken capillaries (particularly on the face)

An uneven skin texture

Let’s also remember that photoaging is an accumulative process and it is directly related to UV exposure over time. This is why Floridians have to be especially careful if they wish to avoid the situations mentioned above.

What is a Mineral-Based Sunscreen and Why Are Mineral-Based Sunscreens Better?

Mineral sunscreens are simply formulations that contain a host of minerals and natural compounds that are intended to protect the skin against UVA and UVB rays. The ingredients are likewise engineered to be suitable for all types of skin. This can sometimes represent an issue when referring to chemical compounds that may cause irritation.

Another advantage of mineral sunscreens is that they can be used when protecting children from the effects of the Florida sun, as they may be used at a very young age. Finally, this type of sunscreen is often preferred by those who have already been diagnosed with melasma (a skin condition associated with darker patches on and around the face).

Is Mineral-Based Sunscreen Better Than Chemical Alternatives?

This is actually a slightly loaded question. To be clear, both mineral and chemical compounds offer their own unique benefits. As mentioned above, one of the reasons why mineral formulations are preferred by some involves the fact that they can be applied to sensitive skin.

Another issue that is especially relevant for those who live in or around Miami involves application frequency. The good news is that mineral sunscreens can be applied as often as required; providing users with robust levels of SPF protection. This also leads us into the next main section.

What SPF Should be Used in Miami, Florida?

SPF is an acronym for Sun Protection Factor. This number is used to measure how much solar energy is required to cause a sunburn when sunscreen has been applied. Thus, higher SPF numbers equate to more robust barriers against UVA and UVB rays. So, which sunscreen is most effective in regard to SPF?

As a general rule of thumb, SPF levels of 30 and above are considered to be standard within the sunscreen industry. SPF 30 will effectively block 96.7 percent of all UVB rays. A cream rated at SPF 50 provides even greater protection; as high as 98 percent of all UVB rays. So, there are several factors to take into account when choosing the right sunscreen. These include:

If you have recently suffered from sunburn.

If you have extremely fair or sensitive skin.

How long do you plan on spending outdoors?

The time of the year.

The weather conditions.

When in doubt, it is always a good idea to consult with a dermatologist or your physician.

What is the Best Mineral Sunscreen for Your Face?

We need to remember that facial skin is more sensitive when compared to other parts of the body. This is why ISDIN, experts in photoaging recommend a mineral sunscreen that contains additional dermatologically friendly ingredients.

For instance, the mineral zinc oxide will provide a powerful barrier against the effects of UVA and UVB rays. The presence of vitamin E helps to revitalize the skin and to provide it with increased elasticity (reducing the presence of wrinkles). This antioxidant also fights the early signs of aging.

Certain mineral sunscreens contain additional components such as plankton-based enzymes which can further limit the amount of damage that would otherwise occur as a result of photoaging.

What Mineral-Based Sunscreen is Best for the Beach?

If you are eager to frequent the Miami beaches it is best to choose a waterproof formulation that will not wash off if you plan on taking a swim. Once again, the best formulations will allow you to apply a layer multiple times in the event that some happen to rub off.

Photoaging is an issue that Floridians should never take lightly. Not only will mineral sunscreens provide you with the necessary levels of protection, but they can fight the effects of aging from the very first application!