Choosing the Best Mattress Type According to Your Sleeping Position

Shopping for a mattress can sometimes be challenging, especially when you don’t know where to start. There are numerous things to consider when purchasing one, such as whether to shop online or in-store, your budget, and determining the perfect size, shape, and feel that you think will best suit you. Hence, it can get a bit stressful.

Although, you can always skip the stress when purchasing a new mattress by assessing your needs and preferences first. It will help narrow down the ideal bed for you. But a critical factor in achieving a well-rested sleep is choosing the best mattress that will complement your sleeping position. This way, you can keep your spine aligned throughout the night, no matter your sleeping habits.

Does Sleeping Position Really Matter?

The answer is a big yes! It may not seem like a big deal, but your sleeping position is essential when you search for the best mattresses on the market. Each bed type offers a different feel to each sleeping position. Moreover, the right mattress type will also help alleviate medical issues, such as neck and back pain and sleep apnea.

Back Sleepers

If you are the type of person who tends to sleep on your back, you might already have experienced waking up with body pain. The primary cause of this is your bed mattress.

When laying too long on a firm bed, your shoulders and lower back feel unnecessary tension. Meanwhile, your hips sink out of alignment with your spine if you sleep on a very soft bed.

You have to balance both firmness and softness in one bed. Hence, the ideal mattress type for you is a hybrid mattress. It’s a coil springs combination that supports the base, topped with memory foam for added pressure relief. Hence, this bed type is an excellent choice for back sleepers as it keeps your back and spine aligned.

Stomach Sleepers

The biggest enemy of stomach sleepers is soft mattresses, which cause their hips and spine to sink out of alignment. When this happens, tension and stress will form in the spine, leading to back and neck pain in the morning. That’s why stomach sleepers should sleep on the right mattress to achieve a good night’s rest.

With that said, firm beds are better options for people who tend to sleep on their stomachs, which can either be innerspring or hybrid mattress types. The dual support of the coil springs with a layer of foam on top provides enough cushion that’s not too soft nor too firm. It even supports your spine and shoulders so you can avoid waking up with body pain.

However, most medical professionals advise people who sleep on their stomachs to switch to a different sleeping position that offers better health benefits. There are long-term side effects of sleeping on your stomach that may lead to neck and back problems.

Side Sleepers

If back sleepers need spine support, side sleepers, on the other hand, need great pressure relief at the shoulders and hips since sleeping on your side puts pressure on said areas. Hence, people who tend to sleep on their sides should stick with softer mattress cushions that hug the curves of their bodies.

The ideal bed type for side sleepers is memory foam mattresses. These mattress types offer a fantastic pressure relief because the foam adapts to your body by putting less stress on your shoulders and hips, much like the feeling of being cradled. This feature in memory foam beds makes it ideal for side sleepers.

Combination Sleepers

If you are one of those people who tend to roll on the bed or frequently toss and turn in your sleep to feel comfortable, then you must be a combination sleeper. These sleepers usually struggle to have a good night’s rest because they need a dynamic bed that can comfort their back, hips, and stomach.

The best option for combination sleepers is latex mattresses, as it is the best bed type that responds well to movement. It offers the right amount of softness to provide pressure relief for your shoulders and hips and is firm enough to support your back. It’s the best-of-both-world type of mattress.

There are various mattress types sold in the market, and each serves a specific purpose. Still, before purchasing one, it is ideal to understand your essential characteristics, like sleeping position. With this, the mattress you choose will be able to cater to your needs.