Chilly Valentine’s Day Morning With Sunny Skies And Warmer Afternoon

Chilly Start, Warmer Afternoon

Valentine’s Day features another chilly morning, but look for sunny skies and a nice ocean breeze to warm things up in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will bring a mild morning, followed by good sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature breezy conditions around South Florida. Look for a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and sunny skies along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will see good sun and a few clouds on a warm breeze, which will be gusty near the Atlantic coast. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.