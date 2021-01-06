Chilly Start To A Sunny Cooler Wednesday

Wednesday starts with a chilly morning as temperatures dip into the upper 40s and low 50s. The rest of the day will be sunny and cool. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 70s, with a few locations in the east coast metro area briefly reaching the mid-70s.

Thursday will begin with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with the slight chance of an east coast shower. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will be breezy with good sun and a few clouds as a front moves in. Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s along the Gulf coast and the mid-70s in the east coast metro area.

Saturday will be mostly sunny but with a cool breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday will feature a chilly morning and lots of sun later in the day. Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees.