Chilly Start To A Sunny Cooler Wednesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday starts with a chilly morning as temperatures dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.  The rest of the day will be sunny and cool.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 70s, with a few locations in the east coast metro area briefly reaching the mid-70s.

Thursday will begin with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s.  Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with the slight chance of an east coast shower.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will be breezy with good sun and a few clouds as a front moves in.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s along the Gulf coast and the mid-70s in the east coast metro area.

Saturday will be mostly sunny but with a cool breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday will feature a chilly morning and lots of sun later in the day.  Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees.

