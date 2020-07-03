Celebrate Fourth of July with In-Person and Virtual Events Across the State

Happy Fourth of July, #AuthenticFloridians!

Since many of us are used to spending the day with our friends and family, this year may look a little different. However, there’s no reason you can’t still celebrate the holiday while being safe and practicing social distancing! Check out Authentic Florida’s in-person and virtual recommendations for fun Fourth of July events across the state. Happy Birthday, America!

Panhandle

Panama City Beach Star Spangled Spectacular

When: July 4th, 9:00 pm

Where: M.B. Miller County Pier

Information: Panama City Beach celebrates the 4th of July with the largest fireworks display on the Gulf Coast as fireworks are fired from the Russell-Fields City Pier and the M.B. Miller County Pier.

Pensacola Fourth of July Fireworks & Movie at Blue Wahoos Stadium

When: July 4th, 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Where: Wahoos Stadium at 351 W. Cedar St.

Information: General admission tickets are on sale for $10 which include a viewing of the movie “The Sandlot” and fireworks show. Tickets can be purchased at the stadium box office as well as online at bluewahoos.com

Pensacola Beach July 4th Fireworks Show

When: July 4th, 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Where: Pensacola Beach Boardwalk at 400 Quietwater Beach

Information: Arrive early to reserve your spot on the sand (and make sure to social distance!)



Sopchoppy 4th of July Celebration

When: Event begins at 10 am, Fireworks at Dark

Where: Myron B Hodge City Park

Information: A full day of fun begins at 10 am with the Downtown Bill Stephens Americana Parade. Stick around all day for music, food, vendors and events with fireworks at dark. $2 Admission, bring a chair or blanket. No coolers, grills or alcohol.

North Florida

15th Annual Stephensons Fireworks

Old Town 15th Annual Stephensons Fireworks

When: July 4th, 8:30 pm

Where: 13023 NE 349 Hwy

Information: No charge, bring your entire family. This is a Stephenson Septic Tank Services tradition to give back to the community. The event has asked for everyone to follow the COVID guidelines.