CBD vs CBG: Differences and Similarities

You might have heard of CBD its name is being slapped across many different products lately and it has many widely reported “miracle” properties. But what about CBG? Is this an offshoot off CBD, something completely different, or simply the latest craze?

What Is CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol it is one of the many phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis plant and can make up to 20% of the plant’s total biochemical composition. Many people confuse CBD with THC which is another of the cannabinoids in the cannabis plant.

There have been many reported benefits about CBD. Some seem to be at the very least over-exaggerated while others have very little scientific evidence to support them. However, there is some scientific evidence to some of the claimed benefits. For example, its anti-inflammatory properties are well documented by scientific research.

CBD is also believed to help combat anxiety and make people feel more relaxed. Some people have labeled it as cannabis-lite. But this isn’t exactly accurate as CBD oil and cannabis are very different it’s easy to see why it has gotten that label. Most importantly CBD oil contains little to no THC and is legal in many countries, so it is generally considered safe to use.

THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol, to give it its full name, is what gives cannabis its main psychoactive properties. CBD products only contain very small trace elements of THC or in some cases, it may contain none at all. Basically, this means that CBD products won’t give you a high.

CBD can be delivered in a wide number of forms as well. You can find CBD oil-infused vape oils, gummies, edibles, tablets and more. There is strong debate over which form of the product is best in terms of bioavailability, although they all have their own pros and cons.

What Is CBG?

CBG is another of the many phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. CBG stands for cannabigerol and like CBD it is being studied for its beneficial properties. Science thinks that CBD could have biochemical interactions with CBG, potentially enhancing its effects.

CBG is also considered non-psychotropic just like CBD so there is no risk of you getting a “high” by using it. Overall, CBG and CBD do share many similarities especially when it comes to their believed beneficial properties.

For example, both CBG and CBD are believed anti-tumor properties, although further research is really needed. CBG does have some unique benefits though for one thing there has been evidence that suggests it can help with bladder dysfunction and related conditions.

CBG is also known to have the side-effect of increasing your appetite at least that is what studies with laboratory mice suggest. Strangely this is the very opposite of what some other phytocannabinoids have been known to do.

How Are They Similar?

CBG and CBD are both compounds found in the cannabis plant, they are also both non-psychoactive and both are seeing new levels of popularity these days. CBD is undoubtedly the more popular of the two but CBG is still an emerging force.

Both CBG and CBD do have scientific backing that shows they could potentially have a lot of health benefits. For example, both CBG and CBD have anti-inflammatory properties, they both are believed to help with anxiety, have calming properties and are available in numerous different forms.

However, at the moment CBD does certainly have a stronger presence. For example, there are many CBD-containing products like CBD gummies, while CBG gummies currently are extremely rare.

Both CBG and CBD also only have very few side effects, some reports say they have no side effects at all, but again further evidence is really needed to back up this claim. Overall, they are very similar and anyone who uses CBD products will likely find using CBG similarly beneficial as well.

How Are They Different?

Because CBG is less well researched it doesn’t mean it has any fewer benefits. CBD oil only contains very trace amounts of THC many people will want to stay away from it as much as possible. Opting for CBG oil instead will give you a way to do just that! Overall, it is believed that CBD has more wide-reaching benefits but CBG can help in areas CBD can’t such as bladder issues.

Some studies have also shown promising evidence to suggest that CBG could be more effective than CBD when it comes to preventing muscle contractions as well. While they undoubtedly have more similarities than differences, we really need to wait till there is more research into both CBD and CBG before we can see how different and similar, they really are.

There is also evidence that suggests taking both CBD and CBG products can actually help make them both more effective! This is known as the “entourage effect” and it is believed that taking both phytocannabinoids together enhances their effects.

So, if in doubt you could always try both.