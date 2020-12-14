CBD Research: Looks Promising but Needs Approval

CBD or cannabidiol has its moments in the spotlight. It’s becoming increasingly popular worldwide, and more people want to know all about it. But what does the current research say about this therapeutic oil? The answer is not much.

Comparisons Between Marijuana, CBD, and Hemp

CBD oil is a compound commonly found in the cannabis plant or marijuana. But what’s allowed in the stores today are the ones that were extracted from hemp plants, which is the cousin of the weed. You can check plenty of CBD research on the link provided to know more information about these differences. It’s important to do research first before buying the first CBD oil so that you’ll have an idea of what to look for.

Talking about the cannabis species, there’s not much difference in the plants’ heredity when comparing hemp and cannabis. These plants’ buds contain tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, which is the cannabinoid responsible for getting stoned in marijuana. Though there are studies that found out that most of the oil extracts may contain a little THC percentage, the majority of the hemp strains don’t have this psychoactive compound present in them at all.

While the hemp plant can produce the so-called “hemp oil,” this one is very different from cannabidiol. Many specialists in the field have found out these differences, and some of them explained their findings in detail. According to a medicine specialist, hemp oil was generally derived from the seeds of the plant, but they contain very little to no percentage of CBD at all.

On the other hand, the CBD oil was extracted from the seeds or the flowers. The levels and the potency of the cannabidiol are different from that of the hemp extracts. For this reason, it’s essential to read product labels carefully before purchasing.

Benefits and Uses of Cannabidiol

Some of the confirmed benefits can include treatment for rare types of seizures. However, this still needs further studies as the definition may be too broad for medical conditions and specific seizures in many patients.

Up to this day, the most significant findings that support CBD oil is related to a form of epilepsy. Epidiolex is a CBD-infused oral solution that helps people who have a rare form of epilepsy called the Dravet syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. You can know more about Lennox-Gastaut syndrome on this site here.

Many scientists believe that the oil extracts are suppressing the seizure episodes sent by the brain. There are also findings where cannabidiol is known to decrease inflammation and change the calcium levels of the brain to minimize the attacks.

Studies involving animals have indicated a lot of potential uses of cannabidiol extracts. In research done in dogs with osteoarthritis, they were able to show more activity, improvements, and lesser pain. This suggests that cannabidiol can be responsible for inhibiting the body’s inflammation response to pain so that patients can find relief.

Is Cannabidiol the Savior of Opioid Addiction?

Many people are addicted to opium and other pain relief medications because of the relaxation that they can bring. However, the problem with people addicted to opium or other pain relief meds is that their brains may become addicted to the substances that they are taking.

Fortunately, research suggests that CBD oil can manage the triggers when someone craves the use of heroin to combat anxiety. It’s an interesting study, but more in-depth analysis may still be needed to confirm these initial findings.

In many cases, men and women who incorporate CBD oil into their daily diets have noticed reduced cravings for drugs or weed. Individuals were able to see these positive differences after just a week of administering cannabidiol. This is a significant finding as this may be the answer to end the opioid epidemic that plagues people all around the world.

Read more about this kind of epidemic on this link here: https://www.hhs.gov/opioids/about-the-epidemic/index.html.

The Bottom Line

There are still many things that need to be understood regarding CBD’s effects on the body. It’s important to talk first to the doctor before beginning to use the oil to ensure that it won’t interfere with other medications that you may be taking.