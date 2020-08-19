CBD Oil for Anxiety: How You Can Create a Better Life for Yourself

CBD has been touted for its ability to create a better, well-rounded quality of life for people everywhere today. Notably regarded for those suffering from anxiety, which affects 18.1% of the adult population around the world today, CBD oil for anxiety has become a real discussion we can’t afford to ignore anymore.

In fact, in one study reported by NCBI, it was found that 78.1% and 56.1% of patients reported improvement in anxiety and sleep when compared to the prior month during the study. The studies are real and they don’t lie: CBD is a real compound that could help you with anxiety or anxiety-related disorders.

Before we continue to back up the CBD oil for anxiety claims, let’s first breakdown some basics.

What is CBD?

CBD stands for cannabidiol, which is one of the many chemicals that comes from the cannabis plant. Another compound found in this plant is THC, which contains the psychoactive effect that has branded pot as a “drug” today. In recent years, it has been discovered that when CBD is used on its own without THC, it can provide support for:

How Does CBD Help Anxiety Exactly?

When you consume CBD oil, how does it go from its oil state to something that helps manage your anxiety? Research has shown that it affects the serotonin levels in the brain. Serotonin is a chemical in your body that assists in regulating your mood, sleep, digestion, and overall behavior. It has been found that low natural serotonin levels can be a precursor for depression or sustained anxiety. Therefore, CBD’s ability to interact and regulate serotonin can help individuals stabilize their moods, happiness, and well-being.

Will CBD Oil Get Me High?

When CBD is removed from THC, it cannot get you high. Both CBD and THC function the same as receptors on your brain, with THC acting much more aggressively than CBD. Additionally, the World Health Organization has released reports that CBD is not a habit-forming drug, which means dependency is not associated with its consumption. However, cheaper CBD products that are dishonest about their marketing or composition may have a higher-than-desired THC level still within the product, which can cause an altered mental state.

That’s why it’s so important to pay attention to where you get your CBD oil from. Not all places are created equal, which is why when it comes to your body, you need to do your due diligence to ensure you’re obtaining the very best for your mind and your health.

If you’re looking for a place to retrieve verified, vetted, and official information, here at Colorado Botanicals CBD, we provide you with access to the updates you require.

CBD oil for anxiety is changing people’s lives. Learn more about it today.