CBD Edibles USA – Should You Be Eating Your CBD?

The CBD edibles market is one that is starting to take off in the United States. Oils and tinctures remain in hot demand. However, the convenience of gummies, chocolate, and other edibles is starting to make a dent into the dominance of CBD oil. Technically, any food or drink infused with cannabidiol is edible CBD.

Depending on where you live, you may find a café that sells CBD coffee or tea. However, manufacturers that sell CBD edibles tend to use CBD oil and infuse it into a product such as gummies or chocolate. There is a long list of options:

Gummies & sweets

Chocolate

Honey

Tea

Coffee

Syrup

Cakes

Lozenges

In general, few stores sell anything outside of gummies. These fruit-flavored treats are trendy and easy to use.

How Do CBD Edibles Work?

When using edible CBD, you need to know a couple of things. First of all, you are consuming the cannabinoid orally. This means the bioavailability rate is relatively low. Depending on the research you read, orally consumed CBD has an absorption rate of between 4% and 20%. Even in the best-case scenario, it means that only 5mg of that 25mg CBD gummy you used gets to where it is supposed to.

This is because your digestive system absorbs and breaks down the CBD you ingest. It travels from the stomach to the liver, where it is metabolized even further by enzymes. Finally, the remainder of the compound gets into the bloodstream. This phenomenon is called the first-pass effect.

Secondly, it takes longer for the cannabinoid to take effect with edible CBD. Depending on the individual, it could take 30-120 minutes for edibles to ‘work.’ The factors involved include:

Metabolism

Gender

Weight

Diet

CBD tolerance

Although it takes longer for CBD edibles to have an impact, they also last for a greater duration. Some users suggest they benefit from positive effects for several hours after use.

Even the type of edible matters. For instance, chewable edibles take longer to affect because they are absorbed through the digestive system. The CBD lozenges available from Provacan, on the other hand, kick in faster. This is because you ingest, but don’t swallow them. When you suck on a CBD lozenge, you benefit from sublingual absorption. This is when the absorption process occurs via the mouth’s mucus membranes. You benefit from a shorter cannabinoid journey and a higher bioavailability rate.

Who Should Use CBD Edibles?

Edible CBD is useful for people with a variety of different goals. Whether you use cannabidiol for anxiety, chronic pain, or insomnia, you will find that it has a similar impact to CBD oils, for example. The main difference is that it takes longer to affect. If you have trouble sleeping, you would need to consume a CBD edible up to two hours before bedtime.

What’s interesting is that a lot of athletes, especially those in endurance events, find that CBD edibles are helpful. Picture the scene; you are training for a marathon and have a two-hour run scheduled. You know that from experience, you struggle near the end. In this case, you could consume edible CBD right at the beginning of the run. It could help you as you enter the problematic zone.

Beware Additional Ingredients

Ideally, the CBD edibles you choose will contain natural ingredients. A prime example is Provacan’s lozenges. Aside from full-spectrum CBD from cannabis sativa hemp paste, the only other ingredients are Isomalt and Stevia. Most people are familiar with Stevia, which is considered a healthy sweetener.

Not as many people know what Isomalt is. It is another sugar substitute and is often found in sugar-free sweets. It is extremely popular as a means of making cake decorations, and for the most part, only pastry chefs and cake decorators are familiar with it. Isomalt is made from beets and is safe to eat. What’s interesting is that the body doesn’t digest Isomalt. If you eat a lot of it, it will pass right through you. However, Provacan’s lozenges only contain a small level.

When choosing CBD edibles, make sure you thoroughly check the list of ingredients. Do you want gummies or a drink that is filled with sugar? You might as well drink regular soda, eat traditional sweets, and use CBD oil

In general, most edible CBD products don’t contain massive amounts of sugar, artificial sweeteners, or colorings. However, if you are against their use in general, make sure you know what you are putting inside your body.

Overall, CBD edibles are a convenient way of using the cannabinoid. They come in pre-measured amounts, so you know how much is in every bite. As they are consumed orally, the bioavailability rate is low, but the effects last longer than with oils or vape products.