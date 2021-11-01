CasinoHeadlines.com Changes Owners, Launch Date Set

Damage Media Group (DMG) just announced the purchase of CasinoHeadlines.com, a B2C iGaming news website dating back to 2003. This is the second major acquisition for the Estonian publishing company this year. According to the press release, the site will be transferred from the old owners to the new ones by November 1st 2021.

The acquisition of CasinoHeadlines.com gives Damage Media Group a foothold in the iGaming world and an opportunity to provide its users with exclusive content as the industry still holds untapped potential. The website will be integrated as a part of the company’s international network of online publications.

The three major changes to the site will affect hosting, platform and design. CasinoHeadlines.com will move away from Kentico as their primary platform and transfer to WordPress, with Kinsta being the hosting provider of choice. Together with Kinsta, CasinoHeadlines.com will be hosted on a managed WordPress package with a guaranteed uptime of 99.9%.

Design-wise, TagDiv will once again support Damage in their goals and provide them with a customized Newspaper Mag theme. All three changes are planned to be implemented this year, with the final launch being set for February 2, 2022.

About CasinoHeadlines.com

Back in 2003, a group of iGaming fans launched an information hub for like-minded people, where the goal was to create one of the first dedicated online forums for casino players. Several years later, as the industry was evolving, so did CasinoHeadlines.com improve its strategy and eventually move towards news reporting, reviews, and guides. That shift helped the site develop a dedicated audience among those who were eager to stay abreast of the latest developments in the industry.

Today, CasinoHeadlines.com has established itself as a dedicated iGaming publication covering the latest happenings from the online and offline world through industry news, legislations, sponsorships, and game guides.

About Damage Media Group

Damage is an Estonian-based publisher that creates content-driven experiences for the new generation of tech and gaming enthusiasts. The company has shown great interest in the online publishing sector this year, with two major acquisitions under its belt.

The company is currently forming a team that will represent CasinoHeadlines.com, with three positions already open; Editor in Chief that will create and oversee the quarter content plans, from creation to amplification. Editorial Assistant that will support the editor in day-to-day operations, and a Graphic Designer that will be responsible for creating the general design tone of CasinoHeadlines.com, including SoMe Assets, Featured Images, Media kits, and others. All three positions are available on the Careers page, you can apply here.