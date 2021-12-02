Cannabis Edibles Recipes You Can Cook This Holiday Season

With the holiday season so near, people are constantly looking out for good recipes to impress their family members. More important than impressing them, recipes that leave them licking their plates at the end of each meal.

An opportunity like this can also be optimally utilized to cook impressive cannabis edibles for patients with a medical marijuana card online.

These special edibles must be cooked and distributed carefully to ensure that the consumption is legal and safe for the people. It should especially be kept out of reach of children.

Now that the special disclaimer has been adequately highlighted, let’s move forward with actually listing down the easiest cannabis edible recipes that can be cooked for the upcoming holidays.

Cannabis-infused Marshmallows

It is almost impossible to enjoy your holidays without a full cup of hot chocolate and the delicious gooeyness of marshmallows. The only difference is that these marshmallows are infused with weed. And the best part? It is super easy to make them. Following ingredients are needed to make this treat:

2-3 tablespoons of Gelatin (2 tbsp of sheets or 3 tbsp of powder)

1 cup Coldwater

2-3 cups Cannabis sugar

1 teaspoon Vanilla extract

2-3 cups Light corn syrup

1-2 teaspoon salt

1 cup Powdered sugar

Directions to Cook: Mix gelatin with cold water and let it settle for some time. Next mix the cannabis sugar with corn syrup, salt, and 1 or 2 cups of water in a saucepan and cook until the sugar completely breaks down. As soon as the sugar syrup gets thick enough, whisk it well with a gelatin mixture. Add vanilla extract and stir till it dissolves completely to create an even thicker mixture.

Pour the mixture of the cannabis-infused marshmallow into an oil brushed container and cover with a piece of baking paper. Keep it uncovered overnight until it turns to a solid form. Cut them into squares like a marshmallow and dust with powdered sugar.

Cannabis-infused Gingerbread

Another dish that is synonymous with holidays is gingerbread. The recipe of this yummy delicious dish is quite similar to the original with the only difference arising due to the replacement of normal butter with cannabutter. The ingredients needed for this dish have been listed down below:

10-12 Tablespoon canna-butter

1 cup Water

1-4 cup Full-fat plain yogurt

2 Beaten eggs

1-4 cup Olive oil

1-4 cup Milk

1 or 1/2 cup Unbleached white flour

2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 Tablespoon fresh grated ginger

2 teaspoon crushed fennel seed (optional)

Directions to Cook: The directions to cook this dish are quite similar to the original. The main difference arises due to the presence of cannabis-infused butter. Start by heating the cannabutter in a saucepan on low heat, remove it from heat and add olive oil, milk and yogurt and let it cool down. In another container mix flour, ground ginger, baking powder and baking soda.

Add crushed fennel seeds, fresh ginger, and eggs to the butter mixture and mix well. Pour this mixture into a bread pan and bake for 50 to 60 minutes in the oven. Let it cool down when it turns a stunning golden color on the outside.

Cannabis-infused Apple Cider

An overly sweet dish that a cannabis user can easily cook at home is apple cider. With the introduction of a special cannabis twist, this dish gets elevated to another level altogether.

Imagine the delicious apple flavors and the goodness of cannabis overloading your senses with each sip of this drink? Doesn’t it sound like the perfect holiday? Let us have a look at the special ingredients needed to create this wonder.

1 tablespoon Canna-oil

2 cups Apple cider

Few drops of fresh lemon juice

1 Freshly sliced apple (optional)

3 tablespoons sugar (optional)

Cinnamon stick (optional)

Directions to Cook: Put apple cider in a saucepan and heat it up on low heat. Mix a few drops of fresh lemon juice to the hot cider. Add a cinnamon stick, if you want to spice up the dish and let it cook on low heat for 5 to 10 minutes.

Pour the cider into two mugs and sprinkle the rims with sugar. To decorate it, you may add a single slice of apple.