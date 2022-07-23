Cannabis Bubblers: Everything You Need to Know

Cannabis consumption can become an incredibly different experience, especially considering the breadth of genetics available and the many ways to smoke it. Rolling and lighting a joint and loading a bong with dried leaves are the most common methods.

However, there are so many different methods to choose from and consume CBD the way you want to. One of the most popular methods of consumption is through bubblers. They are a type of water pipe that use a small amount of water to cool and filter the smoke before it is inhaled, and you can find a great selection at Grasscity. From simple glass bubblers to elaborate and unique colorful pieces, there is something for everyone.

What is a bubbler, and how does it work?

Bubblers are an interesting and unique way to consume cannabis. Bubblers differ in several ways and have unique advantages you can’t get when smoking a bong. Like common bongs, bubblers have a mouthpiece, chamber, stem, and base that holds the water so that the smoke passes through. This allows the smoke to be cooled during the smoking process, helping to have a smooth, buttery hit.

The Benefits of Using a Bubbler

One reason for choosing a bubbler is that it is halfway between a pipe and a bong. These items are portable and can be carried almost anywhere discreetly, without causing any problem. However, they must be handled with care, especially the delicate glass models. While the pipes are 100% portable and slightly more resistant, they do not offer the smoker a smooth, filtered white smoke that has been processed through a water chamber and a percolator.

How To Use a Bubbler for Cannabis Consumption

Often, they are much smaller, but they fulfill functions similar to those of bongs with a shape similar to pipes. So, knowing what they are and why a smoker chooses to use a bubbler as a form of cannabis intake will help you decide whether it is the right device for you. It is very simple to use, and after the first time, it will be easier to understand how it works.

Different Types of Bubblers

Several types of bubblers boast slight differences in tweaks and benefits. For example, bubbler hammers have a chamber with a flat bottom that allows them to be placed securely on a surface like many bongs.

Tips for Cleaning and Caring for Your Bubbler

To prevent the growth of mold, make sure to clean your bubble after every use. Your bubbler’s interior is warm and moist, which is the perfect environment for growing bacteria.

Because of this, if you don’t maintain your bubbler properly, you risk having sticky, discolored residue, bad scents, and an unappealing smoking experience. The mold that has adhered to surfaces may only be effectively removed by cleaning your bubbler, which can be challenging if you have a small or unusually shaped pipe.

Every time you use your pipe, refill it with fresh water to help make the environment less inviting for bacteria and mold. It is important to keep your CBD devices clean at all times because bacteria can spread easily.

It is important to use a method you are comfortable using and that gives you the results you expected, depending on why you started consuming CBD.

Cannabis Disclaimer

Possessing, using, distributing, and/or selling marijuana or marijuana-based products is illegal under federal law, regardless of any state law that may legalize or decriminalize such activity under certain circumstances. Although federal enforcement policy may at times defer to states’ laws and not enforce conflicting federal laws, interested businesses and individuals should be aware that compliance with state law in no way assures compliance with federal law, and there is a risk that conflicting federal laws may be enforced in the future. No legal advice we give is intended to provide any guidance or assistance in violating federal law.