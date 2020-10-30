Candy Corn Is The Number One Candy In Oregon, Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina. It’s 2nd Everywhere Else

On October 30th, the country celebrates its favorite vegetable with National Candy Corn Day.
- In the late 1800s, George Renninger of Wunderle Candy Company created candy corn. His sweet treat represented the bright colors of corn kernels.
- Originally, candy corn was yellow, orange and white.
- Originally, each tiny candy corn kernel was made by hand.
- However, it wasn’t until 1889 that the Goelitz Candy Company made the candy popular. Later, other candy makers developed a variety of popular colors and flavors as well.
- One serving of candy corn contains only about 140 calories.
- Candy corn has 7 calories per kernel.
- More than 35 million pounds of candy corn will be produced this year. That equates to nearly 9 billion pieces — enough to circle the moon nearly four times if laid end-to-end.
- Halloween accounts for 75% of the annual candy corn production.
- A cup of candy corn has fewer calories than a cup of raisins.
- Candy Corn once had the name “Chicken Feed” because of its similarity to real corn.
- Once opened, a bag of candy corn will be safe to eat for up to 6 weeks. Unopened, it’s good for up to 9 months.
- There are a ton of candy corn haters out there, but it’s actually one of the most popular Halloween candies. It takes a second place only to chocolate, and it’s the number one favorite in Oregon, Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina.
- CANDY CORN is fat free.
- Each kernel of CANDY CORN has a its own unique shape, much like a snowflake.
- CANDY CORN is technically neither corn or candy.
